Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested For Holding Woman Against Her Will On Valentine’s Day

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A domestic violence suspect in violation of a court order of emergency protection was arrested after police say he was holding a woman against her will on Valentine’s Day.

Duncanville police officers were dispatched to 1303 S. Main Street and arrested Brandon Taylor, 41, shortly after 1 a.m. He had let the woman leave the apartment before they arrested him.

However, Taylor then refused to exit the apartment despite initial negotiations with patrol officers. Duncanville Police Department’s SWAT and Negotiations teams were mobilized to help ensure a peaceful surrender. When Taylor continued to refuse negotiator’s attempts to talk him out of the apartment for several hours, an irritant was deployed into the apartment, which caused him to exit and peacefully surrender without further incident.

Taylor was charged with Order of Protection violations and other outstanding warrants.