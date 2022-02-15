Climate investing 'boycott bills' flood state capitals

Jordan is a digital producer. Prior to joining POLITICO, Jordan reported on the lack of internet access in rural Pennsylvania through a Pulitzer Center Crisis Reporting grant. Jordan also covered the Pennsylvania Statehouse for outlets like Spotlight PA/Philadelphia Inquirer and The Morning Call, and has covered the Maine Statehouse for The Maine Monitor.



Jordan graduated from Lehigh University in 2020, where he was editor in chief of The Brown and White and started started an award-winning investigative team at the school's student paper.



He is from Scotch Plains, N.J., and loves traveling and the outdoors.