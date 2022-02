Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is now targeting “GoFundMe.” He accuses the online fundraising platform of shutting down a campaign and taking $10-million from the Canadian Trucker’s Freedom Convoy, protesting vaccine mandates. He says many Texans donated to this, and he pledged to get to the bottom of it. So, Paxton issued civil investigative demands to “GoFundMe.” He’s asking for documents related to the donations-and he wants them by the 28th.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO