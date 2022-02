Austin-based pizza chain Gatti's Pizza will soon open a new delivery and carryout location at 326 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Hutto. Franchise owner George Kash said construction on the location is expected to start within the next few months and will take around four months to complete. The new location will be delivery and carryout only and will not have a dine-in option, according to Kash. https://mrgattispizza.com.

HUTTO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO