(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate confirmed a new head of the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday by a narrow vote crossing party lines. The Senate voted 50-46 to confirm Robert Califf, who served in the same role during the Obama administration. The FDA has come under increasing scrutiny for its role in the opioid epidemic and its approval and authorization process for COVID-19 vaccinations.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO