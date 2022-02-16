New Trend Since 2012 Shows February Trying To Dethrone March As Snowiest Month In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Historical data shows that March is the snowiest month of the year in Denver with 11.3 inches of snow on average. April comes in second with 8.8 inches followed by December in third place with 8 inches and February in fourth place at 7.7 inches of snow on average.

But when you look at the actual snowfall over the last decade there’s a new trend in the data. Since 2012 the month of February has been the snowiest month of the year more often than March.

As far as 2022, the month of January is currently winning for the snowiest with 13.4 inches, but we are only half way through February and have two more storms to go. It will be interesting to see how it plays out for the rest of the season.