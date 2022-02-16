ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New Trend Since 2012 Shows February Trying To Dethrone March As Snowiest Month In Denver

By First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 20 hours ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Historical data shows that March is the snowiest month of the year in Denver with 11.3 inches of snow on average. April comes in second with 8.8 inches followed by December in third place with 8 inches and February in fourth place at 7.7 inches of snow on average.

But when you look at the actual snowfall over the last decade there’s a new trend in the data. Since 2012 the month of February has been the snowiest month of the year more often than March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNoEo_0eF6HXQj00

As far as 2022, the month of January is currently winning for the snowiest with 13.4 inches, but we are only half way through February and have two more storms to go. It will be interesting to see how it plays out for the rest of the season.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Potentially heavy rains and / or snowfall threaten nearly a majority of the country over the next ten days. This includes three separate rounds of precipitation for the eastern half of the U.S. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WHO-TV Des Moines senior meteorologist Brett McIntyre discussed the immediate weather systems […]
ENVIRONMENT
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A mid-February snowstorm that arrived in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon is leaving behind some impressive snow totals across the Front Range. Most places around the Denver metro area saw about 2 to 4 inches of snow from our most recent storm. Snow is expected to continue falling throughout the evening Wednesday, eventually tapering off by Thursday morning.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Four Days Without Snow Before Four Days With Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – After an average of 3 to 6 inches of snow along of the Front Range on Wednesday, most of Colorado will get a break from snow through Sunday. Then snow returns and continues for awhile. Denver received 5 inches of snow Wednesday and Wednesday based on the official measurement at DIA. That brings total snowfall for February to nearly a foot in the city and almost 30 inches for the season. If the official measurement was closer to downtown instead at the airport, the numbers would be significantly higher. (source: CBS) Elsewhere, the highest snow totals where in the foothills....
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: For 8th Week Straight, Snow Is Impacting Colorado’s Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – Snowy, slick, and very slow travel will plague the evening commute on Wednesday prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado’s Front Range. A Winter Storm Warning starts at 2 p.m. for the metro area and continues through 5 a.m. Thursday. (source: CBS) The heaviest snow in the Denver metro area should fall between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will then gradually end through the late night hours. During the evening, snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour especially in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties where the highest snow totals are expected. (source: CBS) Areas such...
DENVER, CO
ABC7 Los Angeles

How to see February's full snow moon tonight

To casual stargazers, it will also appear full Thursday, the night after its peak. As the winter nears its end (only one month left to go!), the second full moon of 2022, the snow moon, will shine in the sky Wednesday. February's snow moon peaked at 11:57 a.m. ET. Try...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Blast Makes Driving Tricky

DENVER(CBS)- Just as forecast, our Wednesday blast of snow roared across the Front Range just in time for the evening commute. Snow started out light and then ramped up after 5pm and is expected to continue thru the night. CREDIT CBS4 The Winter Storm Warning for Denver and the Foothills will continue thru 5am Thursday morning. CREDIT CBS4   Early snow totals as of 9pm on Wednesday night ranged from 2 to 7 inches with a few more hours of snow expected after these amounts were posted. CREDIT CBS4 Snow will weaken in intensity after midnight with a few flurries still possible here and there through about 4 am on Thursday. CREDIT CBS4 For the morning commute roads, sidewalks and driveways will be icy or snow packed. That could slow the morning drive down. CREDIT CBS4 Sunny skies will return by afternoon and that should help to make the afternoon drive more manageable.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy