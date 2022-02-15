ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

COVID Dead Could 'Poison' the Living Due to Groundwater Pollution

By Ed Browne
 2 days ago
With around 5.8 million dead from coronavirus, experts warn a spike in burials could cause environmental issues because of the contaminants all bodies...

Willing Vessel
1d ago

Wow one way or the other they are gonna try to keep this plandemic alive. Now it’s best to get vaccinated before drinking the water🤦🏽‍♀️I’m unvaccinated an will remain that way. My body my choice👍🏽

Richard Allen
1d ago

How pray tell? The dead are sealed in airtight coffins and placed in sealed vaults then buried. All tonprevent "pollution" of ground water.

Robert Blythe
1d ago

Dont worry statistics show that most democrats have recieved the jab so they might have up to 3 years to live.

IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Will a mask protect me even if no one else is wearing one?

States across the U.S. are moving to end some indoor mask mandates as Covid-19 cases from the omicron-fueled surge continue to subside. California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon and other states are rethinking mask mandates for public spaces and schools, as many Americans say they are tired of masking indoors. Masking was once considered an essential tool to prevent the spread of Covid to others, but pandemic strategies have shifted as more vaccines and treatments have become available and the country has begun moving toward a “new normal.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

Ivermectin to treat COVID-19? Doctors at Duke University are studying the controversial drug to try to provide a definitive answer in pandemic fight

Could ivermectin really be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 or is it best left to deworming horses and fighting river blindness?. Doctors at Duke have been studying the answer to those questions since the summer, according to a recent report in “The News & Observer.” It’s a study — two other drugs and their effectiveness against the virus are being tested, too — that everyone will want to keep an eye on. And, it’s a study that two groups in particular — those who have championed the drug in the fight against COVID-19, and those who have ridiculed its use, particularly the dosing and version used in animals, in humans — will likely watch closely.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Origins of virus responsible for Covid-19 traced to horseshoe bats

The origins of the virus responsible for Covid-19 have been “unambiguously” traced to horseshoe bats, according to a new study.However, scientists said that “dramatically more wildlife sampling” is needed to pinpoint the creature that ultimately passed the virus to humans and warned that there is “undoubtedly” a virus highly related to SARS-CoV-2 still present somewhere in the wild.The study, led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, looked at the evolutionary history of bat coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.It also looked at the phenomenon of virus recombination – when a host bat is infected...
WILDLIFE
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

The Widely Available Low-Cost Drug That Could Fight COVID-19

A widely available and affordable drug, heparin, limits lung damage when inhaled by COVID-19 patients, according to world-first findings by researchers from The Australian National University (ANU). The researchers are coordinating multiple studies tracking hospital patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 13 countries who were given doses of inhaled heparin. ANU...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID boosters do not provide protection against against Omicron, study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Booster shots with messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE failed to block Omicron in a study of some of the first documented breakthrough cases caused by the highly contagious variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
