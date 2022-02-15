ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Man’s Skin Cancer Surgery is a Warning to Protect Your Skin

By Liberty
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 4 days ago
Who doesn't love basking in the sun or warming up in a tanning bed? My husband and I have always loved doing both of these things, but now our skin is paying for it. We have both had skin cancer removed in the past few years. Let me just say that...

