Family Relationships

Thomas Rhett Is Surprised By Some New Words His Daughters Are Learning

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If anyone knows that kids say the darnedest things, it’s Thomas Rhett . The country artist is a father of four girls: Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), Lennon Love (2) and Lillie Carolina , who was born in November . With an adorable, growing family , Rhett knows that his daughters are learning to spell, sound out words — and even repeat things they hear. The “Slow Down Summer” singer predicts that he’ll hear a lot of new words or phrases that his kids picked up “from a friend in kindergarten. He said in a statement shared by his record label:

“My kids say stuff – and I know that they learn a lot of it from school, especially Willa Gray being in kindergarten. She’s actually starting to learn how to spell, how to sound words out. And I have definitely said things that I am like, ‘Hey, please don’t ever repeat that again.’ But Willa Gray came home the other day from school, and I did something, and she said, ‘Daddy, that’s pretty unusual.’ And I said, ‘Where’d you learn the word unusual?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know, just some kid at school.’ And so I have a feeling that over the next few years I’m gonna hear a lot of phrases and words and sayings that I’m gonna be like, who in the world did you learn that from? And probably from a friend in kindergarten.”

Rhett is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

