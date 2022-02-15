ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill extending supervision for repeat drug offenders heads to Senate

By Gailyn Markham
West Virginia Legislature photo

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would extend supervision for drug offenders is headed to the Senate after passing in the House Monday morning.

House Bill 2257 would extend supervision on the second or subsequent offense from six months to 10 years. The bill would apply to those transporting, selling or having the intent to sell fentanyl.

The bill- of which Delegate Steele (R-Raleigh, 29), Chair of Government Organization, is the main sponsor- passed in the House 76 to 17 with seven absent.

Opponents of the bill noted that it would create barriers when offenders try to reenter society and keep them from moving on with their lives after serving time. They also stated that this additional supervision would not decrease the number of overdoses. In opposition, the bill’s supporters highlighted that the bill applies to individuals knowingly selling fentanyl, a very dangerous drug, whom they believe should be under extended supervision if they re-offend.

House Bill 2257 is currently pending in the Senate.

