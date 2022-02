The Score | Travis Sawchik: Here’s a comprehensive look at one of the biggest issues driving a wedge between the players and owners: the luxury tax system. Sawchik lays out the history of the luxury tax, and how the tax thresholds have severely lagged MLB revenue growth, particularly in recent years. Last year’s first CBT threshold came in at $210 million, roughly $70 million lower than the threshold would sit had it increased at the same rate as league revenues. That the owners have proposed bumping the first tax to just $214 million demonstrates how far apart the two sides are, and how little the league is willing to compromise when it comes to its soft salary cap.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO