One year after trading Matthew Stafford, the Detroit Lions will now have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, it appears it is the Los Angeles Rams who are the winners of the trade one year in, having just won the Super Bowl and led by Stafford. The Lions made the commitment to building for the future and have plenty of time to right the ship, but in the present, their trade partner looks to have gotten the better end of the deal.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO