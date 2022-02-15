Watch The Michael Kors Fall ’22 Show Live From NYFW Right Here At 8PM EST

A common theme in the designer collections being presented this year: celebration. After losing so many birthday parties, graduations, weddings, and anniversaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the fashion world recognizes the need for a party. We’re in the era of over-the-top dressing is upon us—and as the new Michael Kors Collection show proves, it’s a glamorous time to be alive. At Kors Collection’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, sequins are seen as mandatory, dresses are anything but minimalist in silhouette and color, and layers are considered a fun way to add more—because more is always better. While this sentiment has always reigned at Couture Week, it’s exciting to see its adoption on the comparatively low-key runways of NYFW.
