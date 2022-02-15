ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Michael Kors Fall ’22 Show Live From NYFW Right Here At 8PM EST

By Freya Drohan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping up with Kors! The New York Fashion Week mainstay will showcase his Fall Winter ’22...

Harper's Bazaar

Blake Lively Shows Loyalty to Michael Kors at NYFW in a Monochrome Skirt Suit

Blake Lively was more A Simple Favor than Gossip Girl at Tuesday’s Michael Kors fall/winter 2022 show in New York City. The actress looked like an elevated Hamptons-meets-Hollywood bombshell with her relaxed golden waves, rep lip, glamorous tan, and monochrome powder-blue skirt suit. The three-piece ensemble consisted of a crop top, midi-length pencil skirt, and blazer, which she wore draped over her shoulders as she posed with the designer, her longtime friend, on the red carpet.
Christian Siriano Imagines A Grungy Glam ‘Victorian Matrix’ For Fall ’22

A Christian Siriano show is always a bit of an outer body experience, what with seeing his steadfast celebrity supporters in the flesh as they take their seats front row, and witnessing catwalk legends up close and personal on the runway. But for Fall ’22 he went a step further, and created a kind of world and characters that we’d yet to witness. On Saturday evening, the designer immersed his loyal crowd in what he calls the Victorian Matrix…allow us to elaborate.
E! News

Sister TikTok Duo Sarah and Emily Celebrate Down Syndrome Representation by Modeling During NYFW

Watch: Christian Siriano Celebrates Body Diversity at NYFW. Representation matters—and that was the case at a recent runway event during New York Fashion Week. According to TikToker Sarah Carolyn, who has more than 2.9 million followers on the social media platform, her sister Emily "broke centuries worth of barriers" by walking in the Jaqueline City Apparel charity fashion show this week. As a model with Down Syndrome, Emily shattered "expectations that lie within the fashion industry," including that people "look, walk and dress a certain way" on the runway, Sarah wrote alongside a video that has since been viewed more than 2.2 million times.
Vogue Magazine

Blake Lively Plays the Bombshell at Michael Kors

Blake Lively famously does not enlist the help of a stylist, but last night she proved that having friends in high places means a fabulous look is only a phone call away. Standing alongside Michael Kors at his fall 2022 show, Blake played the bombshell friend: all glossy, golden waves, a siren-red lip, and a tan to die for.
Michael Kors
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
Watch Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Hilary Rhoda, Nadine Leopold, Christian Siriano, Joe Zee, and More Celebrate The Daily’s 20th

Not everyone could make The Daily’s 20th anniversary party last week at Paradise Club so some sent in video messages to wish us well as we exit our teens. Watch as Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Christian Siriano, Hilary Rhoda, Prabal Gurung, Nadine Leopold, Joe Zee, Dennis Basso, Nicole Miler, and more send in wishes to team Daily. Where would we be without you?
Stealing A Backstage Minute With New Kid On The Block, Tia Adeola

Nigeria-native Tia Adeola presented her second official NYFW show on Thursday evening—and with glowing reviews, it’s safe to say she’s come much further than a hop, skip, and a jump away from selling her wares via Snapchat from her FIT college dorm. The future’s bright!. Your...
Footwear News

Blake Lively Stuns in Baby Blue Bralette & Skirt With White Louboutin Crisscross Pumps for Michael Kors’ Fall 22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blake Lively gives a sweet look in baby blue. The “Gossip Girl” star attended the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, which attracted celebrity guests such as Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For Lively’s outfit, she wore a baby blue blazer that featured two big front pockets for a slightly boxy design. Underneath, she wore a matching bralette paired with a blue knee-length...
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022

A common theme in the designer collections being presented this year: celebration. After losing so many birthday parties, graduations, weddings, and anniversaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the fashion world recognizes the need for a party. We’re in the era of over-the-top dressing is upon us—and as the new Michael Kors Collection show proves, it’s a glamorous time to be alive. At Kors Collection’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, sequins are seen as mandatory, dresses are anything but minimalist in silhouette and color, and layers are considered a fun way to add more—because more is always better. While this sentiment has always reigned at Couture Week, it’s exciting to see its adoption on the comparatively low-key runways of NYFW.
coveteur.com

A NYFW Dispatch from Our Editors

As an editor, it’s our job to attend fashion shows in order to discern what the next season’s collections will look like, which colors, silhouettes, and materials designers are erring toward. On top of all this, comes the opportunity to dress for the production—a task that offers both pros and cons. After months of sitting at home, the idea of dusting off the statement-making pieces gathering dust in our closets is met with welcome anticipation. On the other hand, the sartorial bar is high, as the pressure to turn out a look is on. Our editors have spent the past week navigating that delicate balance and have documented their favorite looks below.
Times Daily

Michael Kors toasts New York nightlife in latest collection

NEW YORK (AP) — In an ode to the energy of New York City nightlife, Michael Kors held his first live nighttime runway show, giving celebrity guests and fashion luminaries alike an excuse to dress up for a night on the town. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Fox News

Princess Diana’s twin nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, stun at Michael Kors’ show during NYFW

Princess Diana’s twin nieces have made a royal entrance during New York Fashion Week. On Tuesday, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended Michael Kors’ fall/winter ready-to-wear runway show. The sisters, 29, sat alongside stars Blake Lively and Brooke Shields while models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid strutted on the catwalk to showcase the designer’s "big city glamour"-inspired collection.
Footwear News

Camila Mendes Strikes a Pose in Sparkly Dress & Sleek Sandals at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Camila Mendes struck a pose while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5 last night, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more. While making an entrance at the event, the “Riverdale” star posed in an outfit from Kors’ Spring 2022 collection. The actress wore a black midi dress with a thin belted silhouette and allover sequins. The glamorous...
