This story was originally published by Harvest Public Media. Al Wulfekuhle doesn’t take biosecurity lightly. The pork producer showers before hegoes into a barn and again as heleaves and asks the same of his employees. He even built a truck wash at his farm shop a year ago so he doesn’t bring any possible pathogens back from the meat processing plants where he delivers his hogs.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO