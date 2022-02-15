'Good for Her': Woman Quits After Not Getting Break for Hours in Viral Post

A TikTok user has gone viral on the platform after demonstrating how to set clear boundaries when it comes to work. A video posted by the @thelovieshow TikTok profile comes over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic when public sentiments have mostly turned against employers, especially those who believe they can encroach upon their employees' personal time as and when it suits them. The 25-seconds-long video features a brief, no-nonsense interaction between one half of the couple behind the TikTok profile and their boss, who is on speakerphone asking them to come in to work on their day off. While this is an uncomfortable scenario many of us have encountered in our professional lives, the man—who is likely the Drake of the "drake & marie ann" duo—lives out what we've all fantasized about doing.

