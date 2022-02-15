ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Good for Her': Woman Quits After Not Getting Break for Hours in Viral Post

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"I know it is common in foodservice to skip breaks and mealtimes, but it shouldn't be," a Redditor...

Mrs. Dawn Broyles III
1d ago

Long before my husband and I met he worked for Del Taco/KFC to three years and not once did he ever get his paid vacation. Employers are wondering why people are doing the great resignation? Perhaps it's because they're over worked, under paid, used, abused and under appreciated.

Reply
11
Shane Guely
19h ago

Poor thing. You mean to tell me she had to work several hours without a break? On a peak business day? The horror!

Reply
10
Sharon
18h ago

You spend more hours doing nothing in restaurant work. You may be busy during lunch or dinner the rest of the time is spent sitting around .

Reply(4)
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
