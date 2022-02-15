ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nearly Half of California Voters Disapprove of Governor Gavin Newsom: Poll

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
 2 days ago
47 percent of registered voters in a recent poll disapproved of his job performance, while 48 percent approved, down from 64 percent in September of...

willyboy
1d ago

but yet he wasn't recalled amazing!!! also how is it ok for relatives to be seeing over eachother in politics. I mean I can't even work directly foregone I'm related to in most industries so how is it ok that Pelosi and screwsome Newsome. She is the reason he wasn't recalled, they have figured out the system now the li s are free to pick and choose who they want in office..

!!Lets Go Brandon!!
1d ago

If this poll is true then this means that they cheated on the recall election!!!!!! Which is most likely what occurred! #LGB

Joe Anonymous
1d ago

Did this poll include the dead people voters? What about the illegal voters? Funny the recall election results don't mimic this poll. Are the CA voters finally waking up?

