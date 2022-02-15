In Euphoria, is Elliot Just a Figment of Rue's Imagination?

In the fifth episode of Euphoria, Zendaya gives a transcendent performance as central character Rue. Desperate to find the drugs she had stashed in a suitcase and hid from everyone, the high school student violently storms around the house, breaking everything in sight and physically attacking her concerned mother (Nika King) and little sister (Storm Reid). It’s an utterly terrifying sequence of events, and one that has understandably complicated the character of Rue, making it infinitely more difficult to root for her. Now, not only is she an addict, but she’s also an unhinged assailant, responsible for doing unspeakable things to the people who love and care about her most. But it’s also true that Rue is battling a severe disease of the mind and body — and because of that, Zendaya really hopes people don’t turn their back on her.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO