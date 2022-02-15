ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Euphoria, is Elliot Just a Figment of Rue's Imagination?

By Brady Langmann
Esquire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a fun exercise. Try to think of every plot unfolding in Euphoria this season. Rue's battle with addiction, of course. The liberation of Cal Jacobs. The love triangle to end all love triangles, between Cassie, Nate, and Maddy. Fexi. Kat and Ethan realizing that they might not be the best...

www.esquire.com

buzzfeednews.com

Zendaya Opened Up About Her Hopes For Rue In "Euphoria" After The Latest Brutal Episode

Zendaya has opened up about her hopes for Euphoria's Rue after the show was renewed for a third season following impressive ratings and critical acclaim. According to reports, the latest season of Euphoria has been an even bigger success than the first, with HBO revealing that the viewership of the show has since doubled from an average of 6.6 million to 14 million tuning in across all platforms for the second season's first episode.
E! News

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Dalton Gomez and It’s Just Like Magic

Watch: Megan Fox, Ariana Grande & More Stars With Two-Stone Rings. Ariana and Dalton, we are so "Into You" Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton are first seen embracing one another underneath a moonlit night. In the second part, followers are greeted with a video clip of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Ariana captioned the post with a single pink heart with an arrow emoji.
Esquire

I Long for the Sweet Euphoria Al Pacino Feels While Dancing Down the Street

Every morning, I wake up, sing sixteen bars of LeeAnn Womack's "I Hope You Dance" directly into the mirror, and start my day. But there is a huge difference between wishing yourself the sort of joy that inspires randomly breaking into dance and actually snatching it from the clammy claws of life's monotony. I am someone who, half-heartedly, aspires to live joyfully. (Also, a LeeAnn Womack fan.) Al Pacino, 81 and thriving, is the real-life example of the man I want to be.
POPSUGAR

Rue Exposes Cassie on "Euphoria," but the Confrontation Leaves Fans Divided

Rue Bennett is on a path of destruction on "Euphoria," and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) had the misfortune of being in her way. During Sunday night's episode, Rue (Zendaya) escapes her mother, Leslie (Nika King), after Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) reveal to her that Rue's still using drugs. Rue first runs to Lexi's (Maude Apatow) place in hopes of finding more prescription medicine. While she's in the bathroom, Lexi and Cassie's mom, Suze (Alanna Ubach), calls Leslie. Leslie ends up staging an intervention in front of Lexi as well as Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira), who happen to be hanging out with Cassie at the same time.
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Says Rue’s Struggles on ‘Euphoria’ Are Proof That “Redemption Is Possible”

In five episodes, Euphoria season 2 has proven to be well worth the almost three-year wait. Since the show returned last month, the East Highland crew has experienced highs, lows, and a ton of unexpected drama. This season focuses mainly on Rue’s sobriety and the high schooler’s substance abuse struggle. While viewers are rooting for her to get it together, Zendaya has weighed in making it clear that no one wants better for Rue than the actor who plays her.
NBC News

'Euphoria' star Zendaya opens up about Rue's journey in season 2

Zendaya opened up on Sunday about her character's journey and what she hoped viewers would take away from season 2 of HBO's hit series, "Euphoria." “Euphoria,” which premiered in 2019 and is in its second season, follows Rue (played by Zendaya), a high school student who struggles with addiction amid relationships, friendships and her home life.
NYLON

Zendaya Said Rue’s "Rock Bottom" 'Euphoria' Episode Is All About Empathy

In the fifth episode of Euphoria, Zendaya gives a transcendent performance as central character Rue. Desperate to find the drugs she had stashed in a suitcase and hid from everyone, the high school student violently storms around the house, breaking everything in sight and physically attacking her concerned mother (Nika King) and little sister (Storm Reid). It’s an utterly terrifying sequence of events, and one that has understandably complicated the character of Rue, making it infinitely more difficult to root for her. Now, not only is she an addict, but she’s also an unhinged assailant, responsible for doing unspeakable things to the people who love and care about her most. But it’s also true that Rue is battling a severe disease of the mind and body — and because of that, Zendaya really hopes people don’t turn their back on her.
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Is there hope left for Rue’s future?

As we take a larger look forward at Euphoria season 2 episode 6, we want to do our best to remain hopeful. In between the intervention and Rue on the run, episode 5 may have been a low point for Zendaya’s character. Or, we at least hope it’s a low point. She’s pushed a lot of people away and been in denial over her ability to balance out her addiction and everything else in her life.
Cosmopolitan

This Euphoria detail will make you so suspicious of Elliot

If you're a fan of Euphoria, you'll know by now that things are getting *pretty* intense in terms of Rue's downward spiral. And after episode 5 of season 2 aired on Sunday, fans were left reeling from the emotional rollercoaster that was Stand Still Like the Hummingbird. *Spoilers* During the...
WHAS 11

'Euphoria': Storm Reid and Nika King on Rue's Emotional Intervention in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Euphoria has been building up to episode 5, which sees Leslie (Nika King) and Gia (Storm Reid) confronting Rue (Zendaya) over her relapse and continued drug use. King, Reid as well as Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s sponsor, Ali, opened up to ET’s Denny Directo about the emotional intervention that went down with the family and if there’s a sober future for Rue.
Hypebae

Is Rue Trafficked on 'Euphoria'? Here's a Recap of the Plot Twist You Missed

The fifth episode of Euphoria Season 2 was chaotic to say the least. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria. Between Rue (Zendaya) trying to steal drugs from Fez (Angus Cloud) and her running a thousand miles away from the cops, the show had viewers on the edge of their seats. Audiences had their eyes glued to the screen, but somehow an important conversation was missed. Rue comes dangerously close to the trafficking lifestyle of Laurie, the emotionless drug dealer and sex trafficker.
FASHION Magazine |

Rue Proves That Healing Isn’t Supposed to be Linear in Euphoria

Fashion takes a backseat as Rue struggles with sobriety. Euphoria is Gen Z’s headlining production, and Zendaya is its shining star. The actor has continued to captivate viewers of the HBO drama (now in its second season) with her performance as Rue Bennett, a recovering drug addict. Rue is the series’ unreliable narrator, bringing levity as she takes viewers through the messy web of side plots in Euphoria.
