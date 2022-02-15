ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Uefa partnership with cryptocurrency fan token company branded ‘incomprehensible’

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aOXg_0eF6CLpm00

Uefa ’s decision to partner with a company selling cryptocurrency fan tokens has been described as “incomprehensible” by Football Supporters Europe.

A day after being praised for giving away tickets to its men’s and women’s club competition finals, European football’s governing body has been heavily criticised over a new agreement with Socios.com.

The sale of fan tokens – which can rise and fall in value – has been criticised as a means of monetising fan engagement, in a largely unregulated market.

FSE condemned the partnership, which sees Socios.com become Uefa’s official fan token partner, and tweeted: “This is an incomprehensible move at a time when football needs protection from crypto-mercenaries.

“Governing bodies have a duty to protect the integrity & sustainability of football & everyone associated with it.

“There are countless ways to properly engage with fans. Encouraging fans to invest in ‘fan tokens’ isn’t one of them. They only serve the interests of those selling them.”

Socios.com sells branded fan tokens to supporters of clubs and bodies they have a commercial agreement with. Supporters must convert their money into a cryptocurrency called Chiliz.

Each token allows users to exercise voting rights over matters related to their club, but one of the criticisms of the tokens is that these votes are often on relatively trivial matters.

Token holders also have a chance to win club-related prizes, while the tie-up with Uefa promises rewards such as VIP trips to Uefa events, the chance to visit the organisation’s headquarters and to meet ‘Uefa legends’.

The value of tokens can rise and fall depending upon supply and demand, potentially leaving fans out of pocket.

Uefa’s marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “Thanks to this new alliance, hundreds of millions of fans around the world will have the opportunity to become more than spectators and play active roles in the biggest club football competitions on the planet through fan tokens.”

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

UEFA Taps Socios for Champions League Fan Tokens

Holders of Socios soccer team fan tokens will receive free UEFA add-on tokens, plus other perks ahead. Fan token platform Socios has announced a sponsorship and licensing deal with UEFA for the Champions League and related tournaments. Holders of existing Socios soccer team tokens will receive free UEFA add-on tokens,...
UEFA
Investor's Business Daily

Cryptocurrency Companies Target Sports Fans In Push To Go Mainstream: Are You Buying In?

Cryptocurrency companies are making their pitch to sports fans in a bid to move into the mainstream and win over new consumers. The evidence of the push of digital currency into sports was prominently on display in advertisements for Super Bowl LVI. Stars like Larry David and LeBron James appeared in commercials for crypto platforms FTX Trading and Crypto.com, respectively.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

UEFA under fire for promotion of fan tokens via Socios.com partnership

• The Champions League currently in a trend of bad decisions. • UEFA gains fame for using questionable fan tokens. The Union of European Football Association’s Champions League has recently come under criticism for its decisions. UEFA has reportedly negotiated with Socios.com, a web platform linked to fan tokens.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Tokens#Incomprehensible#European#Socios Com#Fse#Chiliz
blackbookmotorsport.com

Alpine and Binance agree fan token partnership

All but two F1 teams now have deals in the cryptocurrency space. Formula One team Alpine and cryptocurrency exchange firm Binance have announced a new partnership ahead of the 2022 season. As part of the deal, Alpine will join Binance's platform and release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for fans to purchase.
MOTORSPORTS
NEWSBTC

The WOM Token announces listing on MEXC Global cryptocurrency exchange

Singapore, 16 February 2022 — WOM Protocol, a next-gen MarTech solution that enables brands to leverage word-of-mouth recommendations, has just announced that its native WOM Token is now listed on the MEXC Global cryptocurrency exchange. Trading pair: WOM/USDT. Deposits: Open now. Withdrawals: Open now. Trading starts: 17 February 2022...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motorsport.com

Red Bull lands record $150m cryptocurrency sponsorship deal

Although the headline figure has not been officially confirmed the arrangement is understood to be the largest per annum cryptocurrency sponsorship signed thus far in any international sport. RBR recently announced a lucrative title deal with tech giant Oracle as it seeks to plug the hole left by the loss...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Banking Hub company will help maintain access to cash

A new company will help to make sure there are sufficient cash services across the UK.In December, the Cash Action Group (CAG), made up of major banks, the Post Office and others, said any community facing the closure of a core cash service, such as a bank branch or cash machine, will have its needs assessed by ATM network Link.If Link determines that a new banking hub is required, the banks have committed to set one up.Banking hubs involve banks working jointly to offer basic cash services on high streets, with spaces for people to speak to their own bank.The fact...
ECONOMY
Ethan Hawley

An Essential Guide for Cryptocurrency Terms

Bitcoin is a digital currency that has taken the world by storm. Over the past few years, its value has skyrocketed, and more and more people are becoming interested in it. However, because Bitcoin is such a (relatively) new and complex phenomenon, many people don't understand its terminologies. In this article, I will define some of the most popular Bitcoin terms so that you can sound like an expert on this world-changing topic!
HackerNoon

An Interview With Crypto Expert and Token Guru Eloisa Marchesoni

Eloisa Marchesoni is a 24-year-old Italian-American-American born in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. She is a tokenomics expert, tech business angel, fixed passive income crypto investor, and freelance consultant. She has advised teams on initial coin offerings (ICOs), initial exchange offerings (IEOs), and security token offerings (STOs), and spoken at many venues. I...
MARKETS
WAVY News 10

The Olympics and blockchain unite in new NFT-based game

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — Non-fungible tokens, commonly referred to as NFTs, account for more than $40 billion spent by early adopters in 2021, and some say they go hand-in-hand with the Olympic games. People looking for the “next big thing” may have found it according to nWay, creator of a play-to-earn game centered around the Olympics where […]
SPORTS
MarketRealist

Tired of Ethereum Gas Fees? These Alternative Blockchains Support NFTs

The vast majority of NFT projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, including blue-chip series such as Cryptopunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Although Ethereum offers powerful developer tools, it also suffers serious limitations that are causing some NFT projects to shun it. As a result, there is a growing list of NFTs not built on Ethereum. At the same time, many blockchains that support NFTs have emerged to challenge the incumbent.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Crypto Firm Fireblocks Buys Payments Tech Platform For $100 Million

Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy