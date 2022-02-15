ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Helps Man Who Fell Into Ocean Complete 5-Hour Swim to Safety

By Aatif Sulleyman
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Thompson wondered if the seal was saying "Keep going, dude" with its nudges, after he fell into the Santa Barbara...

Connie Gallegos
1d ago

so happy it turned out in his favor. I bet he'll never look at a seal the same way . I hope he smiles at all of them when he sees them . His lifesaver might be one of them. How cool would that be.

Harold Clark
1d ago

Did the seal know ?? Or was it just curious ?? At any rate, it's a cool story. And I'm glad the dude made it.

dd
1d ago

I'm in love with this seal, he knew the guy was In trouble.... they are known to chase off sharks to. God had his back.... next time pee in a bottle...

