Seal Helps Man Who Fell Into Ocean Complete 5-Hour Swim to Safety
Scott Thompson wondered if the seal was saying "Keep going, dude" with its nudges, after he fell into the Santa Barbara...www.newsweek.com
so happy it turned out in his favor. I bet he'll never look at a seal the same way . I hope he smiles at all of them when he sees them . His lifesaver might be one of them. How cool would that be.
Did the seal know ?? Or was it just curious ?? At any rate, it's a cool story. And I'm glad the dude made it.
I'm in love with this seal, he knew the guy was In trouble.... they are known to chase off sharks to. God had his back.... next time pee in a bottle...
