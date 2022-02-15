Jackson State signs Ashley Robinson to extension

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., announced the contract extension of Vice President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson through 2026.

“Ashley Robinson has been a tremendous asset to Jackson State University, and his innovative ideas and vision for the division of athletics aligns with our plans to elevate the student-athlete experience,” said President Hudson. “I look forward to working with him for many more seasons to come.”

Robinson said he is thrilled to continue to build on traditions and blaze new trails at Jackson State University.

“It was always a dream of mine to return to my hometown and invest in the city that gave so much to me,” said Robinson. “It’s been an honor to do this important work at Jackson State University. I’d like to thank President Hudson for his leadership and thank you to the many JSU alumni and fans that support our program and our students throughout the year.”

Under Robinson’s leadership, the student-athletes have excelled in their respective sports and the classroom. In 2021, several teams brought home SWAC championships, including football, volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and men’s cross country. Additionally, 71 student-athletes graduated, and the program ranked in the Top 50 percent (No. 56) in the nation with an 88% Graduation Success Rate (GSR). JSU earned an impressive 977 Academic Progress Rate (APR) and attained a 3.15 cumulative GPA average for the overall program.

Robinson currently serves as chair of the SWAC Athletic Director committee. He was president of the Division I football championship sub-division athletic association committee, 2020-2021, and currently serves on the executive committee as past president, 2021-2022. Recently, he was named the 2022 Tourism Visionary Award winner by Visit Jackson, the organization’s highest industry achievement. Robinson was credited with enhancing sports in the city, which boosted the Jackson, Mississippi, economy by more than $30 million.

