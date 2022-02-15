ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tucker Carlson mocked for saying internet traffic includes 'presumably text messages'

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been ridiculed online for claiming internet traffic including emails and ‘presumably text messages’ were passed to the FBI from a lawyer involved in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

We hope we don’t need to explain how the internet works to prove why Carlson’s latest intervention is ridiculous.

His remarks come after US attorney John Durham filed a court document in which he alleged the lawyer, Michael Sussmann, provided documents claiming to show “a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank”.

“The Indictment alleges that [Sussmann] lied in that meeting, falsely stating to the [FBI] General Counsel that he was not providing the allegations to the FBI on behalf of any client.

“In fact, [Sussmann] had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive at a US-based Internet company and the Clinton campaign,” it reads.

CNN reports Sussmann pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI last year.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Describing the document, Carlson said on his Fox News show on Monday: “The filing says that [Clinton activist Rodney] Joffe and his computer scientists intercepted internet traffic – that is, emails and presumably text messages – from ‘Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the executive office of the President of the United States’.”

Given text messages aren’t dependent on an internet connection (we’re excluding iMessages from this statement, iPhone users), people were quick to mock the presenter on social media and point out that the document actually alleges that domain name lookups were gathered, rather than emails or text messages:






We would encourage Carlson to Google these things before sharing inaccurate information about court documents, but given his knowledge about text messages appears to be lacking, we feel that might be asking too much of him at this stage.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Tucker Carlson With A Fox News Crossover For The Ages

Jimmy Kimmel spotted the latest obsession in right-wing circles: crack pipes. “Now, Joe Biden is giving out free crack pipes to Black people,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said this week as he and others deliberately distorted a planned harm reduction program. But the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host found...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest says ‘CNN is gay’ in angry segment championing Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

A Tucker Carlson Tonight guest has been condemned for “shameful” remarks about LGBT+ campaigners after he described opponents of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill as “wacky”. Chadwick Moore, a gay man who five years ago “came out as a conservative”, told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that “wacky gay activists” and “gay media like CNN” were wrong to oppose Florida’s bill.The bill, which has been supported by Republican governor Ron DeSantis, would ban schools and teachers from discussing “sexual orientation or gender identity” with primary school students. LGBT+ campaigners and the White House have both condemned the bill,...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russia’s Big, Bizarre ‘Thank You!’ to Tucker Carlson and Josh Hawley

There’s no question about it: the Kremlin has found a group of advocates in Fox News and the GOP, and Russian state media mouthpieces couldn’t be more grateful. Scarcely a day goes by without a supportive mention of Tucker Carlson on Russian airwaves, and his open opposition to U.S. support of Ukraine—as it faces down the imminent threat from Russia—are bearing fruit.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Tucker Carlson film on George Soros is his latest antisemitic dog-whistle

Fox News host claims in documentary that Soros has ‘spent decades’ waging a ‘political, social and demographic war on the west’. Tucker Carlson has been accused of promoting “antisemitic tropes” in his documentary Hungary vs Soros: The Fight for Civilization, which attacks the billionaire Democratic donor – and frequent target of antisemitic hate – George Soros.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Internet Traffic#Fox News#The Trump Organization#Cnn#Iphone#Gods Country
Syracuse.com

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson cheer on Canadian trucker protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Several conservative media figures in the U.S. have taken up the cause of Canadian truckers who have occupied parts of Ottawa and blocked border crossings to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity cheered the truckers on while showing three live...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bitcoinist.com

Tucker Carlson Explains Bitcoin’s Value Proposition In U.S. National TV

The Bitcoin For Truckers campaign made it on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the controversial and conservative TV host’s show on Fox News. The most important thing, though, it’s that Bitcoin’s value proposition shined bright in the mere center of his speech. Say what you will about Tucker Carlson, but this is the kind of advertising money can’t buy.
MARKETS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Every speed bump for Democrats is a full-blown catastrophe

Parenthood is awesome, but you learn a lot. If you ever had kids in middle school, you know what sustained emotional drama looks like. Everything's fairly placid up until about seventh grade. And then the four horsemen of the adolescent apocalypse arrive: hormones, homework, dating and acne. And things get very volatile, very fast. The main symptom of this period of childhood development, apart from door-slamming, is wild overstatement. No longer is anything okay, or not very good. No. Even the mildest inconvenience is transformed into a horrifying, world-ending disaster. The Titanic meets Vesuvius, plus Y2K. Four minutes late for school is the single worst day of my life ever. Waking up before 9 is like death. A pop quiz in math class? That's the emotional equivalent of ethnic cleansing in Bosnia, except much more upsetting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Indy100

169K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy