ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Berlin: XYZ Acquires Horror Comedy ‘Gatlopp: Hell of a Game’ from Signature (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l07Z4_0eF6Bw5W00

XYZ Films has acquired the North American rights to horror-comedy Gatlopp: Hell of a Game from Signature Entertainment.

Starring Jim Mahoney ( The Orville ) — who also wrote the film — alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman ( Umbrella Academy ), Jon Bass ( Baywatch ), Shelley Hennig ( Unfriended , Teen Wolf ) and Sarunas J. Jackson ( Insecure ), Gatlopp: Hell of a Game was directed by Alberto Belli. Mark Lane ( 47 Meters Down ) and James Harris ( Wrong Turn ) of Tea Shop Films produced alongside Signature Film’s Marc Goldberg ( Final Score ) and Sarah Gabriel ( Bull ), with Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan and Mariana Sanjurjo of Particular Crowd exec producing.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The film follows a group of four friends who get together for a nostalgic evening of fun and games after a decade apart. After one too many, they decide to play a drinking game — but soon realize that this is no ordinary game. Mischief leads to mayhem, and it’s revealed that if they don’t group together and face their inner demons, they will be forced to play for eternity.

The deal was brokered by Signature’s Andrew Nerger, and XYZ Films’ James Emanuel Shapiro and Alex Williams.

“We are delighted to partner with XYZ Films’ distribution arm on Gatlopp: Hell of A Game ,” said Nerger. “We’ve acquired many titles from their sales team for many years, so [we] are thrilled to expand our relationship to domestic distribution. We are very excited to team up with James and the entire team to bring the film to audiences across North America.”

Added Williams: “We’re thrilled to be adding Gatlopp: Hell of a Game to our slate, and to be expanding our relationships with the great teams at Signature Entertainment and Tea Shop Films. XYZ’s genre-driven distribution label and Alberto Belli and Jim Mahoney’s innovative, entertaining horror-comedy make for a winning combination.”

XYZ Films will release Gatlopp: Hell of a Game in North America later this year.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in ‘Lucy and Desi’ Doc

Amy Poehler premiered her documentary debut Lucy and Desi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, appearing alongside the I Love Lucy couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. After Sundance’s in-person festival was canceled due to concerns over the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the L.A. gathering at DGA Theater marked the first time Poehler had seen the film with an audience, which included friends Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Ike Barinholtz and Kay Cannon.More from The Hollywood ReporterBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesEvents of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Jack Quaid is scaring up a new role. The Scream actor is joining Oppenheimer, the World War II-era biopic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists behind the atomic bomb. Quaid joins a call sheet that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.More from The Hollywood ReporterDane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)'Dune' VFX House DNEG Going Public in $1.7 Billion SPAC DealFlorence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive) Nolan penned the script and is producing with his...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mahoney
Person
Jon Bass
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Shelley Hennig
Person
Lena Dunham
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Comedy#Xyz Films#North American#Signature Entertainment#Umbrella Academy#Tea Shop Films#Signature Film#European
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ben McKenzie, Bojana Novakovic Board J-Horror Pic ‘Bloat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Gotham” star Ben McKenzie and “Instinct” actress Bojana Novakovic are attached to star in the new J-horror film “Bloat,” Variety can reveal. Produced by Bazelevs, the production banner of Screenlife pioneer Timur Bekmambetov (“Unfriended,” “Searching,” “Profile”), “Bloat” is a co-production with Russian streaming platform Okko, French production and sales house Pulsar Content (“The Deep House”), and Japanese production company flag Co., Ltd. Filming has already started in New York and will continue in Japan. Pic marks the first time Okko has co-financed an international production. Pulsar Content will handle international sales and is launching pre-sales...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
pophorror.com

New Eye-Popping Trailer Released For Unearthly Horror Comedy, ‘The Seed’ (2021)

We were so excited to hear that Shudder had acquired Sam Walker’s feature debut horror film,. . And now we get to share the film’s trailer. Check it out!. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, unveils today the new trailer and poster for the Shudder Original sci-fi/horror comedy The Seed, which will debut exclusively on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The film marks the feature debut for British writer/director Sam Walker.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

New Eye-Popping Trailer Released For Shudder Original THE SEED — Unearthly Horror Comedy Premieres Exclusively on Shudder March 10

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, unveils today the new trailer and poster for the Shudder Original sci-fi/horror comedy The Seed, which will debut exclusively on Thursday, March 10. The film marks the feature debut for British writer/director Sam Walker. In The Seed,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Yara Shahidi to Star in Comedy ‘Sitting in Bars With Cake’ for Amazon (Exclusive)

Yara Shahidi, the star of Grown-ish and Black-ish, has nabbed the starring role in Sitting in Bars with Cake, a comedy that Trish Sie, the helmer behind Pitch Perfect 3, has come aboard to direct for Amazon Studios. The project is based on a blog and subsequent book by Audrey Shulman, who detailed a year-long search for a boyfriend via baking. Shulman also wrote the script.More from The Hollywood ReporterReturn to Glamour: Top 10 Red Carpet Fashion Trends of 2021Shop the Look: Four Red Carpet-Inspired Hair and Makeup Trends for the HolidaysThe Top 10 Jewelry Moments That Stunned at the 73rd Emmy...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Latido boards sales on Berlin Generation 14plus selection ‘Alis’, releases first-look trailer (exclusive)

Madrid’s Latido Films has come on board to represent international sales on Berlin Generation 14plus selection Alis and has released a first-look trailer. Clare Weiskopf and Nicolás Van Hemelryck co-directed the Colombia-set documentary that takes place at a public boarding school in Bogota where 10 teenagers from the street take part in an exercise to invent a narrative around an imaginary classmate called Alis.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘The Book of Vision,’ Starring Charles Dance, Acquired by Parkland Entertainment for U.K., Eire (EXCLUSIVE)

Parkland plan to release the film theatrically later in 2022. Charles Dance, Peter Mullan Join Cast of Jo Nesbo Adaptation 'The Hanging Sun' (EXCLUSIVE) Eva Green Sued for Allegedly Derailing Sci-Fi Thriller 'A Patriot'. Terrence Malick-Produced Costume Drama 'The Book of Vision' to Open Venice Critics' Week (EXCLUSIVE) Directed by...
MOVIES
The Tufts Daily

Weekender: The suburban thriller genre has come crashing down

The poster for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Netflix has taken some pretty big swings and invested in a pretty wide variety of genres and subcultures. Still, the streaming service recently released content in a fairly new and ultimately consequential dimension: self-satire. Last week brought the release of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” (2022), a television series farce commenting on trends in modern film. The show mocks the deeply oversaturated market for psychological thrillers surrounding white women in the suburbs who drink wine and solve crimes. The genre attempts to subvert convention: How could such twisted, heinous crimes happen in such pristine, wealthy suburbs? Though the show may be entirely too long and often disengaging, its existence in and of itself asks the broader question of origin: How did this happen? A market has to be so deeply full, so noticeably overplayed, that a big corporation like Netflix is able to mock its own role within it. In discussing more deeply the market play-by-play of this genre, one may more deeply understand the process of filmmaking and the economic feedback loops fueling it.&nbsp;
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy