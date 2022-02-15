Dogs play chase with friendly doe through family’s backyard fence

Video footage shows a friendly doe playing through a fence with two dogs in Nashville, Tennessee.

On February 4th, Renee Bohman filmed her two dogs, Bella, a mixed breed, and Aria, a golden retriever playfully running back and forth with the deer.

"I have never seen a wild deer play with dogs before, Bohman told ARK Media. “We named the deer Coconut and she has come back every day since to play."

The video received over 15 million views on Facebook.

