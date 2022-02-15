‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions.

The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.

The “American Pickers” star and her man have been together for seven years now, and they’re engaged to get married next year. We learned this from both Colby and Scheuch’s captions of their anniversary posts. They shared the same photo of the two of them on a sunset beach in Puerto Rico, sharing a bottle of wine.

“I didn’t know it was a date when I agreed to go but it was the best choice I ever made! I remember telling my niece we were going to see Fleetwood Mac on Valentine’s Day and she said, ‘yeah…that’s a date,'” Colby wrote in her caption.

She also included Schuech’s caption, which read, “7 years ago today, on Valentine’s Day, I took this woman on a date to see Fleetwood Mac. We’re still going strong. Next year we’re getting married.”

See the two lovebirds for yourself in the post below.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Explains Reasoning Behind Her Tattoos

Back in 2019, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby sat down with Freshly Inked to talk about her various tattoos. Each one holds a special meaning for her, connecting to a specific “story.”

“I don’t think I took collecting tattoos seriously at first. I mean my first tattoo was an LBT tribal tramp stamp of a butterfly…Ha! I have definitely acquired some more impressive tattoos since then but I collect them for the story,” Colby told the outlet.

“I’m not afraid of people judging the work I have on my body, it’s a storyline for myself. I love it when my friends work on me, I love to collect the memories, I cannot have an artist work on me that I don’t feel close with,” the “American Pickers” star shared. “I have to feel a sense of kinship I’ve been very fortunate to find that across-the-board with my tattoo artists.”

As for the tattoos themselves, inspiration for the designs comes from a variety of sources. But most especially from the people close to her.

“Mostly through friends and family. I am one of those people who has very personal tattoos. Each piece is there for a very specific reason. I really enjoy it when an artist feels their inspiration and they follow their own bliss,” Colby continued. “When I’m collecting tattoos I’m collecting somebody’s art, having somebody else’s beautiful work on my body, in line with the theme I’m looking for. So I guess my greatest inspiration is the artist I’m working with. If they are inspired and educated and well-practiced it’s usually a pleasure to be tattooed by them.”