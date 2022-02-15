ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kn0Z_0eF6BsYc00

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions.

The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.

The “American Pickers” star and her man have been together for seven years now, and they’re engaged to get married next year. We learned this from both Colby and Scheuch’s captions of their anniversary posts. They shared the same photo of the two of them on a sunset beach in Puerto Rico, sharing a bottle of wine.

“I didn’t know it was a date when I agreed to go but it was the best choice I ever made! I remember telling my niece we were going to see Fleetwood Mac on Valentine’s Day and she said, ‘yeah…that’s a date,'” Colby wrote in her caption.

She also included Schuech’s caption, which read, “7 years ago today, on Valentine’s Day, I took this woman on a date to see Fleetwood Mac. We’re still going strong. Next year we’re getting married.”

See the two lovebirds for yourself in the post below.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Explains Reasoning Behind Her Tattoos

Back in 2019, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby sat down with Freshly Inked to talk about her various tattoos. Each one holds a special meaning for her, connecting to a specific “story.”

“I don’t think I took collecting tattoos seriously at first. I mean my first tattoo was an LBT tribal tramp stamp of a butterfly…Ha! I have definitely acquired some more impressive tattoos since then but I collect them for the story,” Colby told the outlet.

“I’m not afraid of people judging the work I have on my body, it’s a storyline for myself. I love it when my friends work on me, I love to collect the memories, I cannot have an artist work on me that I don’t feel close with,” the “American Pickers” star shared. “I have to feel a sense of kinship I’ve been very fortunate to find that across-the-board with my tattoo artists.”

As for the tattoos themselves, inspiration for the designs comes from a variety of sources. But most especially from the people close to her.

“Mostly through friends and family. I am one of those people who has very personal tattoos. Each piece is there for a very specific reason. I really enjoy it when an artist feels their inspiration and they follow their own bliss,” Colby continued. “When I’m collecting tattoos I’m collecting somebody’s art, having somebody else’s beautiful work on my body, in line with the theme I’m looking for. So I guess my greatest inspiration is the artist I’m working with. If they are inspired and educated and well-practiced it’s usually a pleasure to be tattooed by them.”

Comments / 13

Who is it?••• -
14h ago

She reminds me of a broke down sagging rear end on a 71 Cadillac bouncing down the country side with all 4 doors flapping in the breeze..on the show her nickname is "Wedgie Picker" and her teeth stick out in traffic while sniffing her fingers 🤔😉😞🇺🇸••• -

Reply(1)
7
jaspa.
6h ago

"franks finds"...comming soon with emphasis on old unusual vehicles and motor related items...i'll watch that show as im sure 60% of the a.p fan base will😍😍😍🤸🤸🤸🤸🤸

Reply
4
Easy Times
1d ago

Not interested in anything Antique Archeology. Until they make things right with Frank I’m done.

Reply(3)
9
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Once Explained How Her Tattoos Have ‘Specific Reason’

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby is incredibly artistic. Not only has she joined Mike Wolfe on the hunt for forgotten treasures, she’s also a dancer and super creative. These qualities aren’t just inner traits – Colby has many colorful tattoos which reflect her personality and life. She once spoke about her body art and how meaningful her tattoos really are.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Took Time Away from the ‘Negativity of the Internet and Social Media’

American Pickers star Danielle Colby took a week-long break from social media to get away from the negativity. Now, she’s back. That’s right, Outsiders — Danielle Colby is back on social media. If you have been wondering why she wasn’t in your feed lately, now you have the answer. Our favorite inked-up picker decided that she needed a break from all of the negativity that comes with being on social media. It’s hard to say we blame her on that front.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Colby
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Robbie Wolfe Shares Photo of Antique Fred Astaire Paper Mache

There are all kinds of strange and interesting items that the American Pickers guys have collected over the years. Robbie Wolfe loves showing off. While there has been some adjusting for American Pickers fans, Robbie is the real deal. Just like his brother Mike, he knows what is rusty gold and what is worth some money. He also knows what items are just cool and interesting. With all that they see on the road, it is hard to pinpoint the coolest things.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘Excited’ To Work With Jason Momoa on New Project

Prepare for the crossover to end all crossovers. It looks like “Aquaman’s” Jason Momoa is teaming up with “American Pickers'” Mike Wolfe for a secret project. Well, the project isn’t so secret now. Both Momoa and Wolfe took to Instagram to share photos from a visit to Nashville, Tennesee, earlier today. Per the caption on Momoa’s post, it looks like Wolfe will be part of the “Aquaman” star’s new Discovery Plus show, “On the Roam.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Heading to University of Texas for Anniversary Celebration

‘Yellowstone’ star and Hollywood icon Kevin Costner will be the featured guest at an upcoming University of Texas celebration. Costner will make his way down to Tyler, Texas on April 2 to mark 25 years of the University of Texas Tyler Cowan Center. The event “An Evening with Kevin Costner” and will feature a moderated discussion with the entertainer. You can bet there will also be a “Yellowstone” story or two from Costner. Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew says the event will provide attendees with a memorable experience.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#American Pickers#Colby And Scheuch#Freshly Inked
The Nebraska City News Press

American Pickers to film in Nebraska

The American Pickers are excited to return to Nebraska! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in April 2022. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Nelly faces backlash for telling Madonna to ‘cover up’ after singer shares new risqué photos

Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Why 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Rain Brown Was Banned From TikTok

The youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings has officially joined TikTok, though it wasn't without a bit of difficulty. Rain Brown, 19, now has a fully working TikTok account after she was briefly banned from the social media platform following her first attempt to join. The Discovery Channel star opened up about the hectic ordeal on Instagram, where she explained the reason for her ban and how she managed to get her account back.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Hugh Hefner Allegedly Had Secret Relationship With His Doctor for Almost 40 Years

Hugh Hefner allegedly had a romantic relationship with his personal physician, Dr. Mark Saginor, the doctor's daughter said earlier this week. Jennifer Saginor, who is also prominently featured in the A&E documentary Secrets of Playboy, claimed her father's relationship with the Playboy founder lasted for almost 40 years. Jennifer also opened about the darker side of life in the Playboy Mansion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Felt His Hometown ‘Turned Its Back’ on Him

It has been almost two years since audiences saw Frank Fritz on American Pickers. However, Frank is still a big part of the fandom. When the show took off, it was a quick road to stardom for Frank and costar Mike Wolfe. The two Iowa natives were set to embark on a journey neither one of them could foresee. While both hosts are from the hawkeye state, they aren’t from the same town. And, the show didn’t focus on Fritz’s town as much as it did LeClaire, IA.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Marisa Wayne Was ‘Traumatized’ by John Wayne’s On-Screen Death in Classic Western

Fans have loved John Wayne movies for generations and still do to this very day. Marisa Wayne, on the other hand, was traumatized by one of them. There is no denying John Wayne’s legendary status among the American people. During his time on top of Hollywood, Wayne shined in countless Westerns and war movies that so many of us still enjoy. One of those movies, however, ended up being a traumatic experience for Wayne’s youngest child.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Comments / 0

