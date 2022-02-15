ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Recreation is commissioners' plan for after Skeldon Stadium razing

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzjiP_0eF6BqnA00

Lucas County commissioners Tuesday announced plans to revitalize the county Recreation Center starting with the demolition of the grandstands of the former Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee.

What exactly those improvements turn out to be will depend on a feasibility study to be done in the next few months, according to the commissioners, who unanimously authorized the study at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Speaking during a morning news conference held in a parking lot at the back of the grandstands, commissioners emphasized that the demolition won’t start before the fall, so the events of the upcoming sporting season will not be affected. The stadium has been vacant since 2002 and sections of the structure are in disrepair, according to the commissioners’ staff.

“We will be turning our dream of the past into the dream of the future,” county Commission President Gary Byers said, adding that the focus of the new development will be on recreational activities.

“Recreation is so important for this community, and this is a big part of that [development],” Mr. Byers said.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak echoed his words, saying, “Recreation will continue as a high priority.

“It’s a fun project,” added.

Ms. Wozniak, daughter of Ned Skeldon, said during the news conference that demolition could begin in late October or November. She also said the demolition will be planned as to not interfere or impact the nearby baseball and softball league activities, which conclude in September.

Jim Lowe, a Toledo Handball Club player and volunteer who was present at the event, said he was there to find out whether the handball courts are in danger of being torn down as part of the anticipated improvements. He felt assured that that’s unlikely to happen based on what he had heard from the commissioners, he said.

The 70-acre Lucas County Recreation Center property consists of Ned Skeldon Stadium and baseball field, seven baseball and softball diamonds, six outdoor handball courts, the race track of the Northwest Ohio Quarter Midget Racing organization, six tennis courts, a football field with a running track, a paved walking trail, and asphalt parking areas.

The site also has two recreation halls with a total of 53,000 square feet of exhibit space used for trade shows, conventions, and sporting events.

Much of the property is being leased and operated under agreements with the county.

In the resolution authorizing the feasibility study, commissioners specified that they are “seeking the professional consulting services in the field of planning, development, and sustainability of recreation facilities.”

The deadline to receive proposals is March 15, the internal review process will take four to six weeks, and the earliest a contract will be awarded is early June, commissioners’ spokesman Mark Reiter said. It is anticipated the consultant will need up to six months — by late December — to provide a report, he said.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners approved a resolution — also unanimously — to allow the county’s facilities department to advertise for the demolition. A professional design consultant has prepared plans and specifications for the demolition, which will be used to solicit bids, according to the commissioners’ staff.

The project construction costs were estimated at $1.1 million.

Ned Skeldon, who served as a Lucas County commissioner from 1958-66, helped bring Mud Hens baseball back to Toledo in 1965. The stadium was renamed to honor him after he died in 1988. The Mud Hens moved to Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo beginning with the 2002 season.

