Broward Commissioner Has Change Of Heart Over Cardiac Screenings
A Broward Commissioner has a change of heart over his free cardiac screening initiative. Mark Bogan ditches his half-penny sales tax pitch to fund cardiac screenings in favor of a pilot program. The 10-million-dollar program will be funded by the county. It will begin with screening 15-thousand people in 3 different groups---seniors, black residents and a mixed group between the ages of 45 and 65. CEO's from Broward Health, Memorial Health and Holy Cross will help determine how best to roll out the initiative and give residents access to it.
