ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward Commissioner Has Change Of Heart Over Cardiac Screenings

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OD4d4_0eF6BmVU00

A Broward Commissioner has a change of heart over his free cardiac screening initiative. Mark Bogan ditches his half-penny sales tax pitch to fund cardiac screenings in favor of a pilot program. The 10-million-dollar program will be funded by the county. It will begin with screening 15-thousand people in 3 different groups---seniors, black residents and a mixed group between the ages of 45 and 65. CEO's from Broward Health, Memorial Health and Holy Cross will help determine how best to roll out the initiative and give residents access to it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NewsRadio WFLA

Broward Water Reuse Pipeline Expansion Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony on tap Friday morning for the Broward water reuse pipeline expansion project. Mayor Michael Udine says the pipeline will turn 60-percent of the wastewater currently being discharged into the ocean into water reused for irrigation. He says when the water is used this way it eases demand on traditional and often limited water sources. The 3-million-dollar pipeline, paid for by state grants, will run six miles from the Broward North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant along Powerline Road, through Quiet Waters Park and on to the Hillsboro Canal's banks.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broward Health#Heart Attacks#Broward County Commission#Memorial Health#Holy Cross
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy