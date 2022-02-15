Broward Commissioner Has Change Of Heart Over Cardiac Screenings

A ribbon cutting ceremony on tap Friday morning for the Broward water reuse pipeline expansion project. Mayor Michael Udine says the pipeline will turn 60-percent of the wastewater currently being discharged into the ocean into water reused for irrigation. He says when the water is used this way it eases demand on traditional and often limited water sources. The 3-million-dollar pipeline, paid for by state grants, will run six miles from the Broward North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant along Powerline Road, through Quiet Waters Park and on to the Hillsboro Canal's banks.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO