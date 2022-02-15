Denbow named Division I District 6 Player of the Year, Armstrong named Coach of the Year

The awards season has just started for Ashland senior Luke Denbow.

Most recently he earned his third consecutive Division I District 6 Player of the Year honor announced by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Denbow finished the year with a 28.4 points-per-game average leading the entire district by more than 10 points. He was joined on first team by teammate Grayson Steury. Luke Jurjevic was named second team.

Madison's Jayden Jeffries and Levi Zehner were both first team selections after Jeffires averaged 17.8 points a game and Zehner scored 10.7. Fellow senior Isaac Brooks was a second team selection.

Madison coach Chris Armstrong was named the Division I District 6 Coach of the Year in his first season with the Rams.

Here is the complete list of Division I District 6 honorees.

Division I First Team All-District 6

Luke Denbow, Ashland; Jayden Jeffires, Madison; Levi Zehner, Madison; Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross; Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross; Grayson Steury, Ashland.

Division I Second Team All-District 6

Isaac Brooks, Madison; Jaedyn Bulger, Fremont Ross; Luke Jurjevic, Ashland.

Division I District 6 Player of the Year: Luke Denbow, Ashland.

Division I District 6 Coach of the Year: Chris Armstrong, Madison.

