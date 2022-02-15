ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Driver faces involuntary manslaughter, DUI charges in fatal Accomack County crash

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Virginia State Police said a driver has been arrested in the Feb. 8 crash on Route 13 in Parksley that killed a Bloxom woman.

Justin Soeum, also known as Justin Laferriere, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of DUI maiming, one count of DUI second offense with elevated blood alcohol content and one count of reckless driving.

Police said Soeum was behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota Camry "traveling at a high rate of speed" on Route 13 when he lost control of the vehicle. The car ran off the roadway and hit a 2013 Chrysler 200 head on.

The Chrysler's driver, 44-year-old Angela Marie Kellam of Bloxom, died on impact.

The Camry caught fire and bystanders pulled Soeum out of the vehicle, according to police.

After the initial crash, a driver in the southbound lanes laid down his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle and struck the Chrysler. Police said two more drivers also laid down their motorcycles, but did not hit any other vehicles.

Soeum was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the three motorcyclists were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The hospital discharged Soeum on Feb. 14. He was then arrested and is now being held without bond.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Driver faces involuntary manslaughter, DUI charges in fatal Accomack County crash

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
