Tennessee State

Should Tennessee Legalize Marijuana? Lawmakers Want To Know

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Do you think Tennessee should legalize marijuana? That's what one state lawmaker wants to know, according to a bill filed in the Tennessee General Assembly.

According to WKRN , HB1634 , filed by Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris), would add a public policy opinion poll on the November 2022 ballot to gauge Tennessean's response regarding legalizing marijuana . The bill, which was filed in July 2021, is expected to be discussed Wednesday (February 16) at the House Elections & Campaign Finance Subcommittee.

The bill proposes adding three questions to the ballot that ask for Tennessean's opinions on medical marijuana as well as decriminalization . Voters would answer the non-binding questions on their ballot, and the results would be compiled by the secretary of state to see the consensus of Tennessee's thoughts on legalization. The results would then be shared with the Tennessee General Assembly.

If the bill is approved, as it currently states, the following questions would be added to the ballot during statewide elections in November:

  • Should the State of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?
  • Should the State of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than one ounce of marijuana?
  • Should the State of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational use marijuana?

If the Tennessee General Assembly approves the bill, the poll would appear on ballots across the state during the upcoming election.

Comments / 274

Richie Jasso
3d ago

Yes, I will continue to blame big pharma until they do. They legalized alcohol because it doesn’t affect their company’s sales. If anything alcohol creates more problems for them to “treat”!

Reply
34
Guest
3d ago

Absolutely Yes. I personally don't use it but do believe that it should be legalized. it would decriminalize so many that use it and sell it. It has redeeming qualities, Unlike alcohol and tobacco. It would bring in much tax revenue also, and free up our courts, jails and prisons for real criminals. I have been using CBDs and that's good enough for me.

Reply(2)
27
Michael Moonshine
3d ago

100% yes! I do not smoke it, nor xondone it. But as a citizen, I myself feel that it should be decriminalized on legalized. I'm not talking "excessive amounts". I'm talking of like 3 ozs or less. Perhaps a "live" plant or two in the individual's possession at one time. Prison and jail time should be for the "real criminals", not someone who's smoking a "God given" plant.

Reply(2)
22
