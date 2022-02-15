ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 of the best books by Black Americans

Cover picture for the articleBooks change lives. They have the power to inspire revolutions, transform government policy, and reveal to us our common humanity even when the people we read about have experiences that differ wildly from our own. Books also offer a platform for stories to be told that have otherwise...

NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

What Kids Lose When They Don't Read Books Like 'Maus'

Last month, a Tennessee school board voted unanimously to remove the Pulitzer-prize winning graphic novel “Maus” from the district’s eighth grade curriculum on the Holocaust. In the book, American cartoonist Art Spiegelman details his parents’ experience in the lead-up to the Holocaust and their imprisonment at Auschwitz,...
TENNESSEE STATE
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WOOD

Best Highlights hidden pictures book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Activities for kids keep them occupied and teach them important skills. Highlights hidden pictures puzzles help children learn to pay attention to details. They also teach them that concentration and persistence can be rewarding. The best Highlights hidden pictures puzzles...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southlakessentinel.com

The Best Books I Read in 2021

Like many others during the pandemic, I was left with a lot of time on my hands once SLHS transitioned to virtual school and the rest of the world locked down. As most did in my generation, I turned to the comfort of the internet, where I was met with an oversaturation of content. In the muddled mess of my internet browsing, I discovered a section of TikTok that focused on everything literary. Recommendations, reviews, book to movie adaptations – if it was related to reading, it was on my For You Page. I was an avid reader for many years, but somewhere between transitioning from elementary to middle school (perhaps not so coincidentally the same time I got my first phone) my voracious book appetite was curbed. The surge in book related content online allowed me to rediscover my love for reading, and I read some of the best books of my life in 2021. Here are my top picks and recommendations from the past year:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
citywatchla.com

Banned Books Should Be Required Reading

The ban, which complained about profanity and (mouse) nudity, came shortly before Holocaust Remembrance Day. Decisions like these shortchange kids in every community. Authors like Spiegelman didn’t just write (or illustrate) their books for a Jewish audience. They wrote for a wider audience of people who don’t know how horrific the Holocaust was, what caused it, or that the Holocaust didn’t kill only Jews.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit Book City Hosts African American Family Book Expo for Black History Month

American Black Journal Host Stephen Henderson catches up with the Detroit Book City bookstore to learn about its upcoming African American Family Book Expo and its initiative to further literacy in communities of color. Stephen speaks to the event organizer, Janeice Haynes, the president and CEO of Detroit Book City, as well as the featured guest author Dr. Lathardus Goggins II about being able to promote the joy of reading to Black families in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
nationalblackguide.com

Childhood Best Friends Release New 594-Page Book That Celebrates Black Love and Romance

A group of Black authors who grew up as childhood best friends has decided to write a book together that accurately depicts Black women and how they are portrayed in stories about love and romance. Their new book, BT and Lo and Other Love Stories tells the story of Bryce Thomas (“BT”) and Loretta Dubois (“Lo”) and explores their journey of marriage, love, pain, forgiveness, depression, and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
foxlexington.com

Best ‘Politics for Dummies’ book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Politics move at a blistering pace today thanks to social media and the 24-hour news cycle. With so much information — and misinformation — out there, it can be difficult to confidently weigh in on the pressing issues of our time. But a solid understanding of the basic principles behind local and global politics can go a long way toward getting involved and making an impact in your community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 of the Best SFF Standalone Books

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I love reading sci-fi and fantasy — they’re my all-time favorite genres. They’re also my most read genres, which I’ve recently confirmed through The Storygraph’s handy dandy stats (aren’t they amazing?). What I want to say is that I read a lot of SFF. But, perhaps surprisingly, I didn’t read SFF standalone books until a few years ago. I just thought, very naively, that they weren’t as good as book series because they didn’t have as much time to develop their characters. But boy was I wrong — and I’m so glad for it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

15 of the Best Books for Newborns

What are the best books for newborns? As of a mother of a newborn just a few short years ago, I have to be honest: you can read infants whatever you like. War and Peace, a YA Romance, Selected Topics in Astrophysics. When a baby is only weeks old, all they really care about is the sound of your voice and a soft spot to chill in your arms. If you’re lucky, your calming tones will lull your drooling audience to sleep.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Best Book-Focused TV Episodes

Books and TV have an odd relationship. There’s a misconception that you cannot enjoy both, but that is big wrong. Television is dependent on literature, much like music, movies, and visual art. Books provide so much of the original content that inspires and is adapted into television. Aside from adaptation, television episodes often feature books, writers, and literary references as a nod to the readers.
TV SHOWS
marthastewart.com

This Quilt Tells the Story of How African Americans Helped Shape American Cuisine

Renowned author and scholar Dr. Jessica B. Harris has dedicated her career to the study of foods across the African Diaspora. With the opening of African/American: Making the Nation's Table, an exhibition celebrating the vast contribution of Black chefs, farmers, and food and drink producers to American food, she's offering a poignant and powerful visual presentation to illustrate what she has long affirmed: African American food is not solely that—it is far more. To be sure, African American food is American food.
FOOD & DRINKS

