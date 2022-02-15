Watch: Dale Jr. talks upcoming NASCAR season

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Will Kunkel of Fox46 had the chance to sit down with racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr and discuss what it means to join Dale Sr. in the Nascar Hall of Fame.

Dale Jr. discusses his induction, his family’s legacy, and the upcoming NASCAR season including the Daytona 500.

You can watch the full conversation in the video above.

