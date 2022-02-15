ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Participant in multistate ATM skimming scheme sentenced

WWLP
WWLP
BOSTON (AP) — A Romanian man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in a multistate ATM skimming scam that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses, federal prosecutors said.

In addition to a prison term of 21 months, Dragush Nelo Hornea , 26, was also sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston to five years of probation, and was ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and forfeiture, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. He will also be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence.

Hornea and more than a dozen accomplices installed devices on bank ATMs in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Georgia and other states to steal debit card numbers and personal identification numbers from bank customers, prosecutors said.

They then used the stolen information to clone the victims’ debit cards and make unauthorized withdrawals of hundreds of thousands of dollars, authorities said.

Hornea pleaded guilty in October to a racketeering charge. All 15 people charged in the scheme have pleaded guilty.

