Morris County, NJ

Student Filmed At Morris County Bus Stop In ‘Suspicious’ Incident, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
A student was filmed while waiting at a bus stop near the School House Lane-Mount Pleasant Road area in Mendham around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, township police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Mendham Township Police Department via Facebook)

A student waiting at a Morris County bus stop was filmed by a man behind the wheel of a sedan in what police are calling a “suspicious incident.”

The student was filmed near the School House Lane-Mount Pleasant Road area in Mendham around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, township police said.

The suspect vehicle was a silver sedan driven by a man in his 30s or 40s, authorities said.

“Please be vigilant at school bus stops and report any suspicious activity immediately,” the Mendham Township Police Department said.

