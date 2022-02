moneyPhoto by Igal Ness (Creative Commons) What can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government during 2022? Last year the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000. But, sadly, these payments expired in 2021. So, if you have kids between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, the good news is you'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund. On that note, it is very wise to file your taxes as early as possible. And there are even free filing options from the IRS that I mention here in this article that you can use.

14 DAYS AGO