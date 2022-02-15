Residents return to homes after standoff at Keller apartment complex: police

Residents of a Keller apartment complex are being allowed back into their homes after a standoff forced an evacuation Tuesday morning.

The incident started before 10 a.m. at the Olympus Town Center apartments in the 1300 block of Keller Parkway, Keller police said.

Police and SWAT responded to a report of a barricaded person at the apartment complex.

It was not immediately clear how the standoff ended. Keller police tweeted at 11 a.m. that the incident had concluded.

