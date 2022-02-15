ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Residents return to homes after standoff at Keller apartment complex: police

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

Residents of a Keller apartment complex are being allowed back into their homes after a standoff forced an evacuation Tuesday morning.

The incident started before 10 a.m. at the Olympus Town Center apartments in the 1300 block of Keller Parkway, Keller police said.

Police and SWAT responded to a report of a barricaded person at the apartment complex.

It was not immediately clear how the standoff ended. Keller police tweeted at 11 a.m. that the incident had concluded.

KRLD News Radio

Police: Lockdown at middle school caused by prank

It turns out that the intrusion that led to a lockdown last Wednesday at Haltom Middle School never happened. Haltom City Police say a juvenile placed a prank call to the school’s office, saying that there was an intruder on campus.
