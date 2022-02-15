ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisker to start reservations for second EV, with production slated for November

By Claudia Assis
 2 days ago
Fisker Inc. (fsr) said Tuesday it is opening up reservations for its second electric vehicle, a compact, "urban" five-passenger EV starting at $29,900. Production of the Fisker Pear will start in November, the company said. The car would join the Fisker Ocean, a luxury compact SUV also scheduled to debut later in the year. Foxconn Technology Group is building the Pear in one of the manufacturing deals Fisker inked last year. Fisker has outsourced production and keeps a tight rein on design and interfaces in a strategy Wall Street has dubbed the "Apple of autos." Shares of Fisker have lost nearly 37% in the past 12 months, contrasting with gains of around 14% for the S&P 500 index. (spx)

ECONOMY
