Fisker to start reservations for second EV, with production slated for November

Athletic company Allbirds Inc. announced the launch of its resale platform, Allbirds ReRun, on Thursday. Launched in partnership with Trove, a company that works with brands on their secondhand business, Allbirds will start by offering customers at three stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City a $20 credit when they trade in their used Allbirds. ReRun is part of Allbirds sustainability program, which includes a goal of cutting the company's carbon footprint to nearly zero by 2030. Allbirds' business has an eco-friendly foundation; it already uses carbon offsets to be carbon neutral, and its shoes are made with sustainably sourced materials. Allbirds will sell the used shoes starting at $59. Allbirds shares began trading in November 2021. The stock is down more than 56% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index is down 5.5% for the period.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO