Police: 22-year-old woman killed in Bryant shooting

BRYANT, Ark. – Police in Bryant are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

According to the Bryant Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Oak Hill Road just before 6 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a 22-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have arrested a person in connection to the shooting, but charges are pending.

Police said this is an active investigation and updates will be provided as it comes available.

