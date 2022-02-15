ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

Police: 22-year-old woman killed in Bryant shooting

By Miriam Battles
 2 days ago

BRYANT, Ark. – Police in Bryant are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

According to the Bryant Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Oak Hill Road just before 6 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a 22-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have arrested a person in connection to the shooting, but charges are pending.

Police said this is an active investigation and updates will be provided as it comes available.

