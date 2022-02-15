ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Tennessee Legalize Marijuana? Lawmakers Want To Know

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Do you think Tennessee should legalize marijuana? That's what one state lawmaker wants to know, according to a bill filed in the Tennessee General Assembly.

According to WKRN , HB1634 , filed by Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris), would add a public policy opinion poll on the November 2022 ballot to gauge Tennessean's response regarding legalizing marijuana . The bill, which was filed in July 2021, is expected to be discussed Wednesday (February 16) at the House Elections & Campaign Finance Subcommittee.

The bill proposes adding three questions to the ballot that ask for Tennessean's opinions on medical marijuana as well as decriminalization . Voters would answer the non-binding questions on their ballot, and the results would be compiled by the secretary of state to see the consensus of Tennessee's thoughts on legalization. The results would then be shared with the Tennessee General Assembly.

If the bill is approved, as it currently states, the following questions would be added to the ballot during statewide elections in November:

  • Should the State of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?
  • Should the State of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than one ounce of marijuana?
  • Should the State of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational use marijuana?

If the Tennessee General Assembly approves the bill, the poll would appear on ballots across the state during the upcoming election.

Jeannettie Belanger
3d ago

Why not? I don't smoke it but I have and don't see any problem with it. Would resolve many prosecutions and leave more room in jail for real criminals.

Pat Winton
3d ago

Yes I think they should. It helps with depression and other health issues. People are going to use it wheather it’s legal or not. Tennessee needs to go ahead and legalize it. Other states have already legalized it .Why can’t Tennessee. I vote yes yes yes.

Grace Sample
3d ago

yes, medical marijuana use has already been legalized in other states. YES for Tenn!! Make room for the real criminals, stop messing with these petty charges for those who use marijuana, never hear of any1 overdosing on marijuana... much safer than some of the prescriptions people are taking.

Reply
16
