Public Safety

Cheyenne River Indian Reservation woman indicted for murder

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
A woman was indicted for a homicide on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation, according to federal court documents.

Brenna Low Dog, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Ronald Lovejoy, Jr., 37, according to federal court documents.

Low Dog stabbed Lovejoy with a knife, according to her redacted indictment.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

