Boston, MA

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to 40 years for teen's killing

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — An MS-13 gang leader in Massachusetts was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Monday for racketeering and his role in the stabbing death of a teenager in 2018.

Erick Lopez Flores, 33, of Lynn, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release by a Boston federal court judge, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ office said.

Lopez Flores pleaded guilty to a count of “conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity,” also known as RICO conspiracy, in 2020, prosecutors said.

He also admitted to participating in the killing of a teen in a park in Lynn. Federal prosecutors say Lopez Flores and five other MS-13 members took the teen to a wooded area of the park, surrounded him and repeatedly stabbed him under the mistaken belief that he was cooperating with law enforcement.

Prosecutors said Lopez Flores authorized the killing as a leader of the “Sykos Locos Salvatrucha” clique of MS-13, which operated in Lynn, Chelsea and other communities. He’s the first of the defendants to be sentenced.

Dozens of members of the Central American street gang have been convicted of RICO conspiracy and other serious felonies in Massachusetts in recent years.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

