Snow storm forecast could bring at least 4 inches to Topeka later this week

A winter storm is expected to move late Wednesday and Thursday through northeast and east-central Kansas, with a 57% chance being predicted that Topeka will see at least 4 inches of snow, the National Weather Service says.

The weather service's Topeka office shared information about the anticipated storm early Tuesday morning on its website .

How much snow is expected in Kansas?

Forecasters predicted the chance for 4 inches or more of snow would be 70% at Ottawa, 67% at Emporia, 64% at Kansas City, Kan., 57% at Topeka, 53% at Newton, 49% at St. Joseph, Mo., 44% at Holton, 38% at Manhattan, 32% at Salina, 28% at Hiawatha, 6% at Marysville and 4% at Concordia.

The chance for 2 inches or more of snow was forecast as being 86% at Ottawa, 83% at Emporia, 79% at Kansas City, Kan., 73% at Newton, 71% at Topeka, 63% at St. Joseph, Mo., 60% at Holton, 56% at Manhattan, 51% at Salina, 45% at Hiawatha, 23% at Marysville and 19% at Concordia.

When is the snow, winter storm supposed to hit?

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain, then change over to snow on Wednesday night, the weather service's Topeka office said on its website.

A wintry mix involving minor accumulations of ice is possible Wednesday night, that site said.

"Track and speed of the storm system will affect snow amounts and also the transition time from rain to snow," it said.

Could there be school cancellations or a snow day?

Even in pandemic learning, snow days are still a reality in Topeka.

While some education leaders had anticipated early in the pandemic that remote learning could help keep kids learning when snowy weather made travel impossible , lawmakers in spring 2021 cut down on the amount of remote learning schools could offer.

That led most Topeka-area school districts to cancel school during a similar snow storm earlier in February.

Traditionally, school superintendents have waited until the morning of an anticipated snow storm to make school closure decisions.

In the wake of COVID-19, however, school leaders have been more sensitive to sudden childcare needs, and when area schools canceled earlier this month, most made their decisions the day before the storm hit.

Most districts build in snow days into their academic calendars, but some have cut into those contingency days when COVID-19 outbreaks have shuttered school operations.

The Capital-Journal's Rafael Garcia contributed.

