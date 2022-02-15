Forlorn Father Nick Cannon Pines For Mariah Carey On New Track Despite Procreation Peenanigans —‘I’d Trade It All!’

“Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me…”

Looks like Nick Cannon was a little bit lonely on Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 14, the 41-year-old daytime talk show host debuted a new love song dedicated to his ex-wife, Mariah Carey , and judging by some of the lyrics, it appears as though he might be missing the romance they once shared.

In the new track which is called “Alone,” Cannon pines for the R&B diva, reminiscing on their relationship. The song also samples Carey’s 1990 classic “Love Takes Time.”

The former America’s Got Talent host shared the new tune across social media just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentine’s Day…,” he wrote. “I had to come Raw from the heart on this one,” the actor and comedian added, including a few emotional hashtags along with his caption that read: “#Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone.”

Dang Nick, it’s like that?!

Nick definitely misses Mariah and to be honest, we don’t blame him considering that the two stars were together for a while. Cannon and the “Fantasy” hitmaker were married from 2008 to 2016, but the former lovebirds amicably split in 2014, officially finalizing their divorce two years later. The busy parents remain close, helping one another to co-parent their 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. View this post on Instagram

In one part of the song, Cannon sings about getting back together with the 52-year-old hitmaker.

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/ I’d trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at,” he croons.

However, later on in the track, the Wild ‘N Out creator admits that Mariah is probably better off where she is with her longtime boo Bryan Tanaka. The singer has been quietly dating the 38-year-old backup dancer since her split from James Packer in 2016, according to PEOPLE.

Cannon confesses on the song:

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.”

Yikes!

As BOSSIP previously reported, the infamous fertile father is now expecting his 8th child with 30-year-old real estate agent and model Bre Tiesi. A source close to Carey recently told US Weekly that she was “happy” for Cannon’s big baby news.

“They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what,” the source continued. “As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about.”

The confidante added:

“They spend a lot of time with Nick and he seems to balance time well with all the children. It’s a lot to juggle and he has a lot on his plate, but at the end of the day, family comes first.”

“Alone” is one of 12 tracks off Cannon’s forthcoming album, Raw N B The Explicit Tape , which is expected to drop on Feb. 18.

Listen to the full track down below. What do you think? Does Nick want his old thang back?