Kurt Cobain's daughter is dating Tony Hawk's son and our '90s brain just melted

Happy post-Valentine's Day. Let's look at a relationship that we all wish we could be either part of, or at least get filled in on every single detail. Riley Hawk , son of skateboarding icon Tony Hawk , and Frances Bean Cobain , daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain , are apparently an item... and just, wow!

Because we don't stalk around her Instagram page, we must have missed this -- but it looks like there's been a romance budding between late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love 's daughter, Frances Bean , and Riley Hawk , the son of professional skateboarder and all-around awesome dude, Tony Hawk .

In her first Instagram post following a break in 2020, "which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," she said at the time, Frances Bean shared her best wishes for the new year as well as "a few moments that were captured / created [in 2021] that brought me a great amount of joy."

Within the series of photos of dogs, her dad, artwork, and more are a couple of snaps of Riley -- one hanging with her pup, and another of him and Frances Bean, ﻿ both 29, on a boat with Tony Hawk and his wife, Catherine. We guess it's also worth mentioning that Riley responded in the comments, saying "Happy new year my love!" (It's also-also worth noting that Riley's actual name is Hudson Riley Hawk . Bruce Willis , represent.)

Anyway, how is this majestic relationship something we're just hearing about? This is not only an adorable couple, but they're both young royals from two separate but always peaceful realms of pop culture. These two should run for co-President, or start a restaurant or something.

Of course, they could just keep hanging out together and give us a few more peeks of their travels. Seriously, neither Frances Bean nor Riley ever updates their pages. But we're here for it and we'll keep refreshing.

