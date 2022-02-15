ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglala, SD

Remains of two missing women found on Pine Ridge Reservation

By Siandhara Bonnet
 2 days ago
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.

The death of 17-year-old Shayna Youngman Afraid of His Horses, or Shayna Youngman, is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a press release from the OST Department of Public Safety, a person of interest is now in custody in that case.

Youngman was last seen Feb. 3 in Fraggle Rock on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Her remains were found Feb. 11 north of Manderson.

Michael Kulstad, a public affairs officer with the FBI, declined to comment on the investigation.

Law enforcement agencies are also investigating the death of Cheryl Tia Long Soldier, whose remains were found Feb. 8 during a search with family, volunteers and tribal programs around Grass Creek near Oglala.

Long Soldier went missing Jan. 4. A cause of death has not been determined.

These are the fourth and fifth deaths reported on the Pine Ridge Reservation this year. The first three were victims of a triple homicide in January at a home in Wounded Knee. A person of interest in the case is being held on unrelated charges, according to the FBI.

