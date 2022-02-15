Tyrese Gibson's Mom dies after COVID and pneumonia battle: 'Saddest moment of my life'

Tyrese Gibson 's mother Priscilla Murray has passed away, after being hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia. Gibson announced the sorrowful news on Instagram Monday evening.

"On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life… My sweet Valentine just passed away…," Gibson captioned a heartbreaking video of himself holding his mom’s hand.

The Fast and Furious actor recently opened up to fans , kindly requesting prayers for his mother. Earlier this month, he revealed that his mom was in a coma and in the ICU. "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia and she caught Covid. They got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he wrote in an Instagram caption.

"I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors… Hold on mother. I'm there by your side in a few days… God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before… Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well… Now this…," he continued.

Gibson shared that he first received the heartbreaking news regarding his mother’s hospitalization while filming on set. Over the past few days, the actor and singer has updated fans on his mother’s health. “Keep fighting mother… Please mother, we need You…,” he captioned a picture of himself at his mom’s bedside.

Jazz musician Kenny G previously offered emotional support by playing a few instrumental arrangements for his mother on Instagram Live. “Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody…,” Gibson captioned the newly posted IG Live clip . I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies…”

