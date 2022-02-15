ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Gibson's Mom dies after COVID and pneumonia battle: 'Saddest moment of my life'

By Allison Hazel
 2 days ago

Tyrese Gibson 's mother Priscilla Murray has passed away, after being hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia. Gibson announced the sorrowful news on Instagram Monday evening.

"On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life… My sweet Valentine just passed away…," Gibson captioned a heartbreaking video of himself holding his mom’s hand.

The Fast and Furious actor recently opened up to fans , kindly requesting prayers for his mother. Earlier this month, he revealed that his mom was in a coma and in the ICU. "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia and she caught Covid. They got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he wrote in an Instagram caption.

"I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors… Hold on mother. I'm there by your side in a few days… God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before… Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well… Now this…," he continued.

Gibson shared that he first received the heartbreaking news regarding his mother’s hospitalization while filming on set. Over the past few days, the actor and singer has updated fans on his mother’s health. “Keep fighting mother… Please mother, we need You…,” he captioned a picture of himself at his mom’s bedside.

Jazz musician Kenny G previously offered emotional support by playing a few instrumental arrangements for his mother on Instagram Live. “Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody…,” Gibson captioned the newly posted IG Live clip . I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies…”

toofab.com

Tyrese Gibson's Mother Dies Due to COVID Related Complications

'Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you're gonna hold my hand mom.'. Tyrese Gibson's mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, died after losing her fight with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The 43-year-old "Fast and Furious" actor took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with his friends and...
Outsider.com

‘Fast & Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Mourns Death of Mother

Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson, known for the “Fast & Furious” films, revealed that his mother Priscilla lost her battle with Covid-19. In an emotional post, Gibson shared a video of some of their final moments together. He held her hand and reassured that for the rest of his life, everywhere he went, he would hold her hand the way she held his when he was a child. He added: “every journey this life takes me through from now on, you’re going to hold my hand, Mom, okay?”
BET

Tyrese Becomes Emotional After Kenny G Pays Tribute To His Mother

Tyrese Gibson is still by his mother’s side while she’s in the hospital - but that didn’t stop him from getting a surprise from legendary musician Kenny G this weekend. The singer shared his excitement with his followers on Instagram, sharing his gratitude to Kenny G for the beautiful saxophone tribute for his mother who is currently in a coma.
The Independent

Snoop Dogg and The Rock pay tribute after Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies

Snoop Dogg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have sent messages of condolence to Tyrese Gibson after the death of his mother.Gibson, who has starred in several The Fast and The Furious films, posted a tribute to his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died from complications of Covid and pneumonia.The actor and singer had been keeping his followers updated with his mother’s health status since 5 February when he shared that she had been hospitalised and was in the ICU.On Monday (14 February), Gibson announced his mother’s death with a video posted to Instagram. In the clip, he strokes her...
E! News

Dwayne Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Watch: Tyrese Gibson's Important Message to ALL "Fast & Furious" Fans. The Fast family always rides together. When Tyrese Gibson announced his mother Priscilla Murray had passed after battling pneumonia and COVID-19 on Feb. 14, his Fast & Furious costar Dwayne Johnson offered his condolences. Tyrese, 43, posted an emotional...
abcnews4.com

Actor Tyrese Gibson shares heartbreaking post after losing mother

(CNN Newsource) — Actor Tyrese Gibson, best known for his role in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, shared the heartbreaking passing of his mother on Tuesday. "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life. My sweet Valentine just passed away.. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her" Gibson wrote in an Instagram post.
blackchronicle.com

Tyrese’s Mom Dies | Bossip

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother. After telling fans that his mom Priscilla Murray was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the singer has announced that she sadly passed away. “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the...
rolling out

Tyrese’s mother in a coma from COVID-19 and other ailments

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson’s mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, has reportedly slipped into a coma after contracting COVID-19. The Baby Boy star explained to his 15 million followers on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, that his mother’s condition had deteriorated since she contracted the novel coronavirus recently. He also sent out pleas for his “prayer warriors” to send out positive vibes for his mother’s recovery.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyrese's Mother Succumbs To COVID-19 And Pneumonia

Tyrese’s mother, Priscilla Murray has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer/actor shared her passing on Instagram. Since the beginning of her hospitalization, Tyrese has been updating friends and family about his mother's condition for the past two weeks. “On behalf of my family and...
thefocus.news

Meet Tyrese Gibson’s three siblings as family mourns mother Priscilla

43-year-old singer and actor Tyrese Gibson confirmed last night via a heartfelt Instagram post that his mother Priscilla had died. She was hospitalised with covid-19 and pneumonia last week, Newsweek reports. Who are the other members of Tyrese Gibson’s family – his siblings Tyrone, Salendra and Shonta?. Tyrese...
