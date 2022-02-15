ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ole Miss Coach Ed Orgeron Heading Back Out West?

By Cole Thompson
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

Ed Orgeron likely will coach again in the future, but will it be out west or in the SEC?

Before Ed Orgeron became a national champion down in the bayou swamps of Louisiana, he considered Ole Miss as a dream job. Now, he could be returning to the school where the turnaround of his career began.

In a recent interview on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Orgeron said that he would like to take a year off before returning to the college game. However, he is interested in getting back into coaching after a well-rested and exceedingly long offseason.

One place he would be open to coaching at again would be USC , where he served as the defensive line coach and later interim head coach during the 2013 season.

"I would be open to that," Orgeron said. "More than anything I love Los Angeles, they know I love USC."

Orgeron has coached the Trojans on two different occasions. The first stint happened from 1998 to 2004 under the direction of Paul Hackett and later Pete Carroll. The second stint was under Lane Kiffin from 2010-13.

Orgeron was hired by Ole Miss after the 2004 season from USC. In three seasons, the Rebels went 10-25 under his watch, winning only three games against SEC opponents. He was fired following the 2007 season and was replaced by Houston Nutt.

Orgeron was considered for the Trojans' opening in 2014 after leading USC to a 6-2 finish after Kiffin's firing in Week 5. The job ultimately went to then-Washington coach Steve Sarkisian, who would not retain the defensive line coach despite his efforts.

Following the firing of Les Miles in 2016, Orgeron led LSU to a 6-2 finish to close out the season. He was promoted to head coach and went 51-20 in six seasons at the helm. In 2019, the Tigers went a perfect 15-0 on the way to a national title behind the likes of Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

All-time, Orgeron has a record of 67-47. He mutually agreed to part ways with LSU after back-to-back struggling seasons in 2020 and 2021.

“I knew one day that was going to happen," Orgeron said. "You can’t have two losing seasons at LSU. That’s the standard. We set the standard at 15-0. They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want. So they were very fair to me.”

#Out West#Sec#The Colin Cowherd Podcast#Ole Miss#Rebels#Lsu#Tigers#Heisman
