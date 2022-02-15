ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy Tabs Trio of Women to Helm Awards Show

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Oscars will be a triple feature with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosting the Academy Awards, it was announced this morning.

Producer Will Packer made the announcement with Hall, Schumer and Sykes saying, ``We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a while.'' It will be the first time hosting the Oscar ceremony for each woman. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on March 27 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

``This year's show is all about uniting movie lovers. It's apropos that we've lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,'' Packer said in a statement. ``I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store. Expect the unexpected.''

The Oscar ceremonies have been without a host for the past three years, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is making up for it by announcing this year's show will have three hosts.

Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said the Academy is invigorated by Packer's vision for this year's Oscars.

``Hosting this star-studded party are three powerful, funny women inviting us to laugh and cheer for the year's best and brightest in film,'' he said in a statement.

The Oscars have not had a host since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. Comedian Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony in 2019, but he withdrew when some past homophobic Twitter posts and jokes began circulating on social media.

The ceremony went without a host that year, and the show went relatively smoothly. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opted not to have an emcee the following year as well.

``Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars... Now, multiply that by three,'' Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. ``Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we're thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.''

Last year's Oscar ceremony was somewhat abbreviated due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, shifting location to downtown's Union Station. Instead of a host, last year's show opened with a short welcoming monologue by actress/director Regina King.

