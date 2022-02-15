ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Could there be more child tax credits that you are eligible for? The IRS has answers to this and more

By Michael Scheidt
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – There are 62 days until your tax returns are due.

Between now and then, the IRS is asking filers to “compare the amount of your 2021 Child Tax Credit payments with the amount you can now claim on your tax return.”

That means making sure you get all of the credit you are eligible for by law.

What You Should Know About Tax Refund Advances

In order to do so, you will need to complete your 2021 tax return.

So how do you correctly finish your 2021 tax return?

The IRS asks that you “use the advance Child Tax Credit information in your IRS Online Account .”

On Valentine’s Day, the Internal Revenue Service updated their 2022 filing season page which tackles issues that taxpayers and tax professionals may be facing during this tax season.

Democrats push for return of child tax credit

The latest update from the IRS can be found below:

IRS suspends more than a dozen automated notices, including collection issues: As part of ongoing efforts to provide additional help for people during this period, the IRS has suspended automated collection notices normally issued when a taxpayer owes additional tax or has no record of filing a tax return. Note that many other IRS notices are statutorily required to be issued within a certain timeframe to be legally valid. The IRS encourages those who have a filing requirement and have yet to file a prior year tax return or to pay any tax due to promptly do so as interest and penalties will continue to accrue. Visit IRS.gov for payment options . For more information on suspended notices, see IR-2022-31, IRS continues work to help taxpayers; suspends mailing of additional letters .

If you have any tax filing questions that you can’t find an answer to online, call the IRS Toll-Free Help Line at 800-829-1040.

