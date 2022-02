Best Buy will benefit from increased metaverse-related product interest as consumers shop in stores to try on VR headsets and glasses. I believe Best Buy (BBY) shares are being undervalued by the market due to the potential growth opportunities the company has in accordance with the metaverse. As consumer interest increases in metaverse-related technology, Best Buy should benefit as a result of in-person shopping trends materializing in the coming years. This will mainly be driven by curiosity about metaverse products such as VR headsets and glasses, with consumers being more interested in trying on products in person. Best Buy's new Totaltech subscription program should increase customer loyalty and stickiness. The subscription is not cheap, with a $200 price tag, but grants members access to a plethora of offerings including industry-leading deals and around the clock Geek Squad tech support (for free). I believe the value of the subscription far exceeds the cost and this will also materially increase revenues moving forward. Best Buy shares are cheap on both a multiple and absolute valuation basis, and my DCF calculations reflect 14% upside from current levels.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO