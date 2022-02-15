Union Point saved: Kessler Collection withdraws interest in developing luxury hotel

The city of New Bern and developer, The Kessler Collection, released a joint statement Tuesday morning stating the developer is withdrawing interest in building a luxury hotel at Union Point Park.

"Concerns, questions, and complaints began pouring in on social media and through texts, emails, and phone calls after last week’s New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting in which the board considered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Kessler Group," the statement reads.

During the meeting, the city voted 4-3 in favor of signing the MOU.

The MOU was an agreement for the city and the Kessler Group to work together and communicate collaboratively on the prospect of development at three locations, one of which is a 2-acre portion of Union Point Park.

On Wednesday, the Sun Journal reached out to The Kessler Collection to set up an interview in order to address the resident's concerns. Instead, we were told the group's President and COO Mark Kessler's schedule did not allow for an interview currently but offered a quote instead.

The quote explained the Kessler Collection understood the historic significance of the park and was interested in involving residents and stakeholders throughout the process to enhance and extend existing amenities at Union Point Park for future generations, while simultaneously adding jobs and supporting economic development in New Bern.

Tuesday morning, Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts said the city received the following statement from the Kessler Groupvia email.

"The Kessler Collection has decided to withdraw our interest in potentially adding a boutique hotel overlooking Union Point Park in New Bern. As a leading and visionary hospitality company, we pursue projects that provide jobs, create additional value and improve public amenities in the communities where we invest. We saw Union Point Park as an opportunity to enhance a public asset by upgrading the park’s amenities and adding additional public services."

The statement goes on to say, "Our intention has always been to engage in a collaborative process with local residents and project stakeholders. We regret that misinformation about this project derailed the planning process and that we did not have the opportunity to fully engage with residents and stakeholders in New Bern. There are numerous examples — including Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia — where adding these amenities has improved the overall quality and experience of the park itself."

"We are grateful to City of New Bern officials for their due diligence in analyzing our past and current projects, advocating on behalf of residents, and encouraging us to envision projects that will add to the quality of life in New Bern. We will continue to move forward with development plans for the Elk's Temple, and look forward to adding new jobs, generating positive economic impact, and working together in the future."

The Sun Journal has reached out to The Kessler Collection regarding what misinformation the group is referring to and how it derailed the planning process.

Construction on the Elk's building is projected to begin in early 2023 and be complete by the middle of 2024.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw responded to the email saying, "I appreciate the Kessler Group addressing this issue and I appreciate the voices of the public who provided feedback on this proposed project. Putting this item on the agenda was a decision I did not take lightly, but I knew it was an important step in deciding the future of New Bern. We are thankful to the Kessler Group for their interest in economic development opportunities and quality of life amenities in New Bern. Their portfolio and projects align with community improvement and enhancing natural beauty. I look forward to working with them on future projects.”

World class amenities offered in hotel development, but did residents want them?

Hundreds of residents gathered at Union Point Park on Saturday to continue voicing their concerns. The one united message from the rally, Union Point Park is perfect as it is.

The Kessler Collections statement spoke about not having the opportunity to fully engage the residents in the process. It goes on to mention several examples of how their current sites have enhanced the surrounding areas of their hotels and could bring world-class amenities to New Bern.

Information released to the public has been scarce during the process of moving forward with development discussions. The Sun Journal was able to obtain emails between the city and The Kessler Collection that showed a glimpse of what the amenities were.

The selling point the group wanted to promote was that it intends to expand the park by adding facilities for water sports, a music stage for live performance, public art pieces, public gardens, and open space for all to enjoy, explained William Atkinson, director of real estate investments for The Kessler Collection, said in an email sent on Sept. 7.

"We really feel the story and message should be that this is a public and private partnership to invest in improving the park for the citizens and visitors of New Bern to enjoy," Atkinson said in the email.

After news of the deal broke, many New Bern residents voiced opposition to the addition of another hotel in a flood zone when the downtown's existing hotels are struggling to stay full.

Some pointed to alternative sites in the city where the group could develop such as the Sudan Temple. Residents did not want the city to give the developer about 2 acres of the picturesque waterfront park as an incentive.

